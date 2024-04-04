The Rock breaks character to correct Roman Reigns' mistake during WrestleMania media appearance

WWE Superstar The Rock recently broke character to correct Roman Reigns' mistake during their latest WrestleMania media appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon."

In recent weeks, The Final Boss has shown his darkest side yet on WWE television, as in two consecutive episodes of RAW, he obliterated Cody Rhodes with a belt and even made him bleed. The Great One and The Tribal Chief are all set to team up to lock horns with Rhodes and Seth Rollins at Night One of WrestleMania XL. Many fans think that The Bloodline will win the tag team match.

On a recent edition of "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," The Rock and Roman Reigns made an appearance. During their conversation, The People's Champ seemingly corrected The Tribal Chief's mistake of underselling his title match against The American Nightmare by saying that they had already done this before.

The Final Boss broke character to praise Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins calling them Luke Skywalker and The Joker, respectively. The Brahma Bull also mentioned that he thought the duo were unique and crazy.

"Look, here's what you have. You have a guy named Cody Rhodes. For those of you who may not know, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, they're both bada**es in their own right. I liken Cody Rhodes to Luke Skywalker. True? And I liken Seth Rollins to the Joker. Yeah, so these guys are really unique, kind of crazy guys but also at the end of the day as my cousin was saying, there can only be one, and when there is only one, you have The Tribal Chief and you have The Final Boss," The Rock said. [From 09:18 to 09:48]

Check out the video below:

The Rock said that he believes Roman Reigns has been carrying WWE for years

During the same appearance on "The Tonight Show," The Rock mentioned that he thinks Roman Reigns has been carrying WWE for quite some time now, and acknowledged how far they have come in the business.

"Now that I'm back, and in the grind of it all, as he [Roman Reigns] has been, for years now, carrying the company, things like that [record-breaking RAW gate], you try to stay as present as possible because it moves, and the very next night, you're at someplace else in a different city. But we had to take a moment last Monday, just to recognize how cool it is that we're in this position. We both came from wrestling in flea markets and used car dealerships, to making $40 a match to making a little bit more than that. This guy is the champion and times are good."

It will be interesting to see who will come out on top in the tag team match between The Bloodline and a team of Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania XL Night One.

