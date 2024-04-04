The Rock names the man who he thinks has been carrying WWE for years

The Rock has appeared in WWE in 2024 more than he has in the past decade. With several appearances leading up to his first match in eight years, and first legitimate match in 11 years, he has named the man who he believes has been carrying WWE.

The Rock and his cousin Roman Reigns appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where they promoted WrestleMania 40 and their main event on Saturday night.

The Rock spoke about being back in the grind and praised Roman Reigns for carrying WWE for years. He also reflected on WWE RAW's record-breaking gate on April 1st, 2024, stating that it was incredible to recognize the feat they had achieved.

He said:

"Now that I'm back, and in the grind of it all, as he [Roman Reigns] has been, for years now, carrying the company, things like that [record-breaking RAW gate], you try to stay as present as possible because it moves, and the very next night, you're at someplace else in a different city. But we had to take a moment last Monday, just to recognize how cool it is that we're in this position. We both came from wrestling in flea markets and used car dealerships, to making $40 a match to making a little bit more than that. This guy is the champion and times are good." (3:55-4:34)

Watch the full video below:

The Rock broke character to share a touching moment about his father

Jimmy Fallon showed The Brahma Bull a throwback to his WrestleMania debut in 1997, where he faced The Sultan (Rikishi), and his father, the late great Rocky Johnson, came out to help his son.

Reflecting on the moment, The Rock got visibly emotional when talking about the unforgettable moment:

"That's my dad. That was amazing. That was very special. My dad who passed away unexpectedly in 2020, he always said that was the most special moment in his entire career. It was really awesome."

He also pointed out that The Sultan was his cousin Rikishi - who also happens to be the father of The Usos and Solo Sikoa.

It also happened to be the same WrestleMania where 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and Bret Hart pulled off the greatest double turn in wrestling history.

