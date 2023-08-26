Where to get NIVEA Fresh Blends shower gels in India? Price, scents, and more details explored

NIVEA Fresh Blends, a highly regarded shower need with a global following, recently made its way to India's beauty market. This remarkable skincare product offers a vibrant fusion of rejuvenating bath experiences sealed with vegan formula, all encapsulated in the refreshing essence of fruits. NIVEA Fresh Blends is the perfect skincare for those who crave a truly invigorating beauty bath ritual.

Made in Germany, NIVEA Fresh Blends shower gel is 100% vegan, an immaculate mix of naturally stemmed components, fruit extracts, and plant-based milk. Prepared with love, this indulgent shower gel delivers a refreshing experience.

With two variants, it comes with a price tag of ₹499/- ($6.04) for a 300ml bottle and is readily obtainable via different e-commerce websites and supermarkets.

Further details explored on NIVEA Fresh Blends shower gels in India

The globally loved NIVEA Fresh Blends shower gel is available in 2 enjoyable take-ups. One can indulge in the charm of raspberry, blueberry, and almond milk for beautiful-looking and dewy skin or pamper oneself in the elegant mix of apricot, mango, and rice milk for irresistibly satin-smooth skin.

These shower gels are 100% vegan and packed with real fruits, boasting a rich texture and a juicy, captivating formula.

These shower gels from NIVEA are paraben-free and pH skin-neutral, ensuring a velvety and well-nourished feeling after every bath. Being crafted in 99% biodegradable formulation, these shower gels are a sustainable choice for most eco-conscious consumers. One can enjoy these items guilt-free because they are packaged with love in attractive-looking bottles made of recycled plastic.

Check out some of the significant details of these NIVEA Fresh Blends shower gels.

1) NIVEA Apricot Fresh Blends Refreshing Shower Gel - With Mango & Rice Milk (300 ml)

NIVEA Apricot Fresh Blends Refreshing Shower Gel comes with Mango and Rice Milk and it fills every shower with natural fruity care. The charming and tropical mango fragrance counts on the refreshing energy of one's shower ritual.

Rice milk fetches an airy and creamy note, sweetening the bathing experience. Such scent notes form an uplifting aura in the bathroom, with the aroma lingering on the skin, leaving one feeling revitalized all day. The rich components like apricot, mango, and rice milk are 91% naturally derived, making it a go-to shower gel for all eco-conscious beauty enthusiasts.

2) NIVEA Raspberry Fresh Blends Refreshing Shower Gel - With Blueberry & Almond Milk (300 ml)

Raspberry, blueberry, and almond milk are the hero ingredients of this nourishing NIVEA Raspberry Fresh Blends Refreshing Shower Gel. It is a genuine choice since it holds 91% of the elements yielded from plants.

This refreshing NIVEA Fresh Blends shower gel features a comforting blueberry, and almond milk scents blend. The refreshing and delectable scent of blueberry adds freshness, while the creamy notes of almond milk equip the user with an elegant and delicate bathing affair that rouses the senses.

The two distinct variations of the NIVEA Fresh Blends shower gel cater to different skin types. The urge to try out these delectables is nearly too much to withstand, making them a must-try for all beauty seekers!

This shower gel is obtainable at a cost of ₹499/- ($6.04) for a 300ml bottle. One can purchase it via different e-commerce websites and supermarkets.