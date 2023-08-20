Among the several skincare products currently ruling the beauty domain, facial masks perhaps occupy a high position. These luxurious masks do their work while keeping their promises by relaxing and de-stressing tired facial skin. On-time use caters to skin hydration while making a face glowing with youthfulness and health. As such, these facial masks are a great way to relax during/after a busy schedule and are user-friendly.

Though it might not be listed under a daily skincare ritual category, facial masks work well on tired skin. Often connoted as beauty masks, the same can be categorized under pleasant self-care experiences.

Loaded with essential and useful ingredients, any beauty seeker can cherry-pick the favored one aiming for their skin issues. When used, facial masks keep to their word by making a meaningful skin difference.

With the beauty realm overflowing with varied facial masks, choosing the perfect one for a beauty buff's requirements might sometimes be challenging. Owing to the preferences staggering towards several aspects, like skin preference, concerns, and lifestyle, one has to be specific while selecting a suitable mask.

So, here are the 5 luxury facial masks that are mentioned in detail with Sephora's customer rating, fulfiling the general requirements of most beauty enthusiasts' day-to-day skincare regime.

SULWHASOO's Overnight Vitalizing Mask and 4 other most luxurious facial masks

1) PETER THOMAS ROTH - 24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift & Firm

Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask is a luxury mask firming and hydrating the facial skin layers while leaving it exceptionally soft and supple. It is a lavish therapy mask loaded with 24K and colloidal gold that lifts and firms the skin outlook while imparting an opulent glow. Moreover, it is suitable for all skin types while combating skincare issues like fine lines and wrinkles, dullness, and loss of firmness and elasticity.

This beauty product's hero ingredients include 24K Gold, Colloidal Gold and Caffeine. Also, Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask is free of sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, and phthalates.

Priced at $85 in Sephora, this beauty item has an attractive user rating of 4.5/5.

2) LA MER - The Intensive Revitalizing Mask

Though pricier, this luxurious world-class beauty item is a good investment and worth the costs. It is a leave-on cream mask that energizes, awakens, and protects in just eight minutes. After use, the skin looks healthy, plump, refreshed, and glowing. The revitalizing mask is suitable for all skin types, eliminating skincare issues like excessive dryness, creases and wrinkles, dullness and rough texture. Once used, the product keeps the skin layers well-hydrated and full of radiance.

This lavish facial masks are sulphate-free, SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehyde, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, and come with a synthetic aroma that is less than 1%.

Priced at $215 in Sephora, LA MER's The Intensive Revitalizing Mask has a consumer rating of 4.2/5.

3) SULWHASOO - Overnight Vitalizing Mask

A worthy overnight high-brand facial mask caters to a luxurious hydrating, instantly leaving the skin radiant and hydrated. Being non-greasy in texture, the facial mask leaves skin soft and smooth if kept overnight. It acts as a skin-nurturing mask supporting a strong skin moisture barrier while one sleeps. The same is suitable for normal and oily skin. Moreover, it eradicates skin issues like fine lines, creases and wrinkles, excessive dryness, and dullness.

This overnight mask comes sealed with hero ingredient Nutritive RED Elixir™ - a mix of jujube and pomegranate extracts supporting a strong skin moisture barrier. The product is also free of parabens, formaldehyde, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, and hydroquinone.

Priced at $54 in Sephora, these facial masks are definitive beauty commodities with an alluring buyer's rating of 4.8/5.

4) TATA HARPER - Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Floral Mask for Dewy Skin

Perfectly apt for a beauty seeker with any type of tight and dry skin or who wants an extra boost of radiance, glow, and hydration, these facial masks are one's skin savior. Living up to one's expectations, this beauty mask comes with 1,000 sizes of hyaluronic acid to recharge dry skin, replenish lost moisture, and deliver hydration.

This product suits normal, dry, combination, and oily skin sorts while eliminating skincare issues like excessive dryness, redness, dullness and rough skin texture. Additionally, it is a lightweight gel formula, with hyaluronic acid as its hero ingredient.

Priced at $95 in Sephora, this beauty item has a shopper rating of 4.3/5.

5) FARMACY - Honey Potion Plus Ceramide Hydration Mask

These soothing and hydrating facial masks add luxury to any beauty lover's skincare routine. The honey content caters to absolute luxury and fits the bill for those who are into self-love. This beauty item is a warming honey face mask that greatly hydrates, nourishes, and boosts the skin’s moisture barrier with an upgraded formula containing ceramides, upcycled apples, and circa.

The same is suitable for all skin types while eliminating skin issues like dryness, dullness, redness, and blemishes. Its hero ingredients are Ceramides and Panthenol (Pro-Vitamin B5), Upcycled Apple Extract and a mix of Buckwheat Honey, rehydrating, preventing moisture loss, and replenishing the skin barriers.

Priced at $60 in Sephora, this beauty product has a magnetic client rating of 4.2/5.

From overnight facial masks to a 'few minutes' rinse-offs, these luxurious facial masks are the go-to skincare products for any beauty aficionado's arsenal. One can easily purchase the same from their official websites or e-commerce sites like Sephora at a reasonable price.