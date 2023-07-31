What is the SQT facial? 5 benefits of Microneedling 

Microneedling, or collagen induction therapy, is a sought-after facial treatment that employs tiny needles to make regulated micro-injuries on the skin.

The SQT Facial is a highly desirable skincare therapy for most beauty enthusiasts, offering the collective benefits of this treatment and using serums, peptides, and growth.

This skincare therapy came into the limelight in 1995 and is still a fad. A peek at social media indicates its continuing rage, with multiple images portraying the skin with redness that appears painful and spotted with blood traces.

This approach promotes the body's innate recovery capacity, spurring collagen and elastin. These two proteins are important for keeping a young-looking and radiant face. On this note, Dr Ejikeme, a Medical Consultant and Founder of Adonia Medical Clinic stated:

"These devices consist of multiple tiny needles that puncture the skin at a specific depth. These micro-injuries stimulate the body’s natural healing response, triggering the production of collagen and elastin, which are essential proteins that help maintain the skin’s structure, firmness, and elasticity."

SQT facial and 5 benefits of microneedling

The SQT facial is an intense skincare therapy harnessing the microneedling power for skin rejuvenation. Small punctures in the skin's exterior initiate the body's biological healing reaction, boosting collagen and facilitating cellular turnover. This directs to firm and smooth-looking skin with a radiant glow.

The facial carries the therapy to the next grade by ingraining the skin layers with serums targeting exact skin problems, like hyperpigmentation, wrinkles, blemishes and acne-related scars.

The outcome includes enhanced skin texture and tone while diminishing these skin-related issues.

Nevertheless, there are certain liabilities to assume, including the chances of partaking in subtle skin bruises, extreme redness, and a slight chance of facial infection.

Fusing microneedling with serum infusion in the SQT Facial has increased advantages, yielding outstanding results for beauties seeking a more young and rejuvenated face.

Here are the 5 benefits of microneedling:

1) Stimulates the production of collagen

The tiny needles in this therapy make regulated micro-injuries to boost the production of collagen, a protein that maintains the skin's soundness and elasticity. This assists in lessening skin wrinkles, fine lines and acne scars and results in closer-knit and tauter skin.

2) Enriches the skin's texture and tone

The entire treatment elevates cellular turnover. It results in more satiny and more even skin consistency. It can aid in fading hyper-pigmentation and diminish the formation of acne scars. The outcome is a more youthful-looking and glowing face.

3) Improves product absorption

During the therapy, the microchannels permit skincare items to infiltrate deep inside the skin layers. It boosts their effectiveness and also indicates that serums and skin moisturisers operate more effectively. The outcome is more reasonable for skincare enthusiasts while covering their maximum skin issues.

Microneedling for glowing skin (image via Pixabay)

4) Non-surgical and little rest

Unlike invasive cosmetic processes, microneedling is a non-surgical skin treatment. It requires little rest and recoup. After the process, maximum individuals suffer from skin redness and gentle swelling for a day or two. But these side effects are transient and effortlessly painless.

5) Fit for assorted skin concerns

Microneedling is an adaptable therapy that handles multiple skin concerns. It includes skin creases, fine lines, blemishes, hyperpigmentation, and rough skin surface. This skincare therapy is appropriate for all skin sorts and the same is customised to target distinctive problem spots.

Step-wise of doing microneedling:

Consultation: For microneedling, it is necessary to organise a skincare specialist's consultation. They will evaluate the skin and determine if it suits the therapy.

Before initiating the entire procedure, the skin is thoroughly purified and dampened with a topical analgesic to lessen pain during the therapy.

A handheld instrument with small needles is used by a skincare specialist for creating supervised micro-injuries on the skin's exterior. The device is then moved across the therapy region with the utmost care to cover it evenly.

Varied serums, peptides, and growth factors are implemented for an SQT facial instantly after this skincare therapy. These elements penetrate deep inside the skin layers via the micro-channels, equipping the same with enhanced usefulness.

Post-treatment, the skincare professionals provide the beauty seeker with thorough aftercare directions. This comprises avoiding direct exposure to the sun, using gentle facial cleansers and moisturising lotions, and sidestepping specific skincare items for some weeks or days.

Being a beauty buff and searching to improve the look of the skin, the SQT facial can be a true game-changer. Microneedling, integrated with the input of serums, delivers multiple advantages, including enhanced collagen production, skin surface, and raised product absorption. The non-surgical process demands minimal rest and recoups and suits diverse skin problems.

To partake in the unexpected usefulness of the SQT facial, a skincare aficionado can think of buying skincare items from authorised and e-commerce sites at affordable costs.