What is Alycia Debnam-Carey’s 11-step beauty routine? 5 best products recommended by the actress

Dripping and soaked in muck and filth, the dystopian series, The 100 and Fear the Walking Dead prominent actress Alycia Debnam-Carey swears on her 11-step skincare regime. Once back from the reel life to the real one, she washes away the signs of apocalypse to make her complexion glow like a striking fashionista. She unfolds the secrets with her 11-step skincare ritual to a bronzed makeup look.

The much-talented actress, Alycia Debnam-Carey, known for her roles in popular TV shows and movies, is constantly in love with her flawless beauty. She never thinks twice before spending majorly on her skincare and beauty products. Concerning the same, in an interview with Vogue, the 30-year-old Alycia stated,

“I’m pretty fair, so I always had to be careful. Now I spend way too much money on skincare. Like, it’s a joke.”

Alycia Debnam-Carey's 11-step beauty routine and her recommended 5 skincare products

Being notable for her acting skills, Alycia's fans are inquisitive concerning her beauty ritual. and not to forget about the skincare products she vows for the upkeep of her glowing face.

Check out Alycia Debnam-Carey's all-inclusive 11-step beauty routine and her bronzed makeup look to get know-how about her beauty secrets:

Step 1: This Australian native cleanses her face with Lancer’s The Method foaming face wash

This Australian native cleanses her face with Lancer’s The Method foaming face wash Step 2: Alycia Debnam-Carey then applies Sisley-Paris’s Express Flower Gel Mask - considering it a marvellous trio of serums, eye creams, and moisturizers.

Alycia Debnam-Carey then applies Sisley-Paris’s Express Flower Gel Mask - considering it a marvellous trio of serums, eye creams, and moisturizers. Step 3: Subsequently, Alycia Debnam-Carey loves the comfort of the smoothing effect of Peter Thomas Roth’s eye patches.

Subsequently, Alycia Debnam-Carey loves the comfort of the smoothing effect of Peter Thomas Roth’s eye patches. Step 4: This self-noted sunscreen fancier concludes her skin-care ritual with Glossier Invisible Shield SPF.

This self-noted sunscreen fancier concludes her skin-care ritual with Glossier Invisible Shield SPF. Step 5: Following the same, Alycia Debnam-Carey brushes Armani Beauty’s weightless foundation over the sun-damaged spots and applies NARS concealer onto the required places.

Following the same, Alycia Debnam-Carey brushes Armani Beauty’s weightless foundation over the sun-damaged spots and applies NARS concealer onto the required places. Step 6: Debnam-Carey opts for the bronze makeup effect while the base is in place. She uses Fenty’s Match Stix Contour, which caters for a great taupe-hued tint.

Debnam-Carey opts for the bronze makeup effect while the base is in place. She uses Fenty’s Match Stix Contour, which caters for a great taupe-hued tint. Step 7: Once done with the contouring, Alycia Debnam-Carey applies Benefit’s Hoola Lite Bronzer looks and dusts off the extras from over the bridge of her nose.

Once done with the contouring, Alycia Debnam-Carey applies Benefit’s Hoola Lite Bronzer looks and dusts off the extras from over the bridge of her nose. Step 8: After brushing her brows well with Rose Inc. gel, she applies sun-kissed glimmer to her eyes.

After brushing her brows well with Rose Inc. gel, she applies sun-kissed glimmer to her eyes. Step 9: She then gives her eyelids a layered effect with a taupe MAC eyeshadow and Fenty Beauty's shimmery bronze shade. She then seals her gaze with a few coats of mascara

She then gives her eyelids a layered effect with a taupe MAC eyeshadow and Fenty Beauty's shimmery bronze shade. She then seals her gaze with a few coats of mascara Step 10: While highlighting her pouts, Alycia Debnam-Carey lines them with Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillowtalk pencil, followed by a slick swipe of Clinique’s Black Honey lipstick.

While highlighting her pouts, Alycia Debnam-Carey lines them with Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillowtalk pencil, followed by a slick swipe of Clinique’s Black Honey lipstick. Step 11: To conclude her 11-step beauty ritual, Debnam-Carey spritzes Dior J’Adore perfume to give her freshly bronzed beauty look a heady aromatic allure.

After Alycia Debnam-Carey revealed the secrets of her 11-step beauty ritual, explore the 5 skincare products recommended by the actress.

1) LANCER SKINCARE - The Method: Cleanse for Normal to Combination Skin

Alycia Debnam-Carey swears by the LANCER SKINCARE cleanser, crafted for all skin types. It extracts pollutants, surplus oil, and cosmetics, making the skin look rejuvenated. The key components comprise rice protein, amino acids, and aloe vera extract that nourishes and hydrates the skin layers.

Rub a pea-sized amount of this cleanser onto wet skin and wash well. This skincare item is obtainable on Amazon for $55, with a consumer rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars.

2) SISLEY-PARIS - Express Flower Gel Mask

Alycia Debnam-Carey's skincare choice bends towards the SISLEY-PARIS Express Flower Gel Mask, a fast pick-me-up. This luxury gel mask moistens and tones the skin texture within minutes, giving it a luminous sheen. The active components comprise moisturizing lily and iris extracts, revitalising the pale and fatigued facial skin.

Apply this gel mask in a thick layer over the face, leave it on for 10-15 minutes, and then rinse off. A skincare enthusiast can buy this beauty item on Amazon with a customer rating of 4 out of 5 stars for $140.

3) PETER THOMAS ROTH - Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-Gel Eye Patches

The 100's actress Alycia Debnam-Carey counts on the PETER THOMAS ROTH Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-Gel Eye Patches to oust the pesky under-eye puffiness and lessen the formation of fine lines. These ingenious patches are ingrained with hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and collagen to moisten and make the tender skin around the eyes look plumper.

Before hitting the bed, one has to wash the face thoroughly with a facial cleanser, pat dry and apply these patches underneath the eyes. Depending upon the condition, the beauty seeker can leave them on for 10-15 minutes to an hour. Backed by a stellar user rating of 4.5 out of 5, one can find this amazing beauty item on Amazon at an inexpensive price of $52.

4) HERITAGE STORE - Rosewater Refreshing Facial Mist

Alycia Debnam-Carey cherishes the invigorating and relaxing effects of the HERITAGE STORE Rosewater Refreshing Facial Mist! This multifaceted facial mist is a toner, cosmetic setter, or on-the-go facial refresher. It includes purified rosewater that helps balance the skin's pH level and provides a burst of skin moisture.

A skincare buff must spritz the facial mist onto their face 2-3 times daily to relish the refreshing feel. This amazing item comes with an Amazon customer rating of 4.6 out of 5 and can be purchased at a reasonable cost of $9.99 on this e-commerce platform.

5) DIOR - Capture Youth Plump Filler Skin Plumping Serum

Alycia Debnam-Carey includes the DIOR Capture Youth Plump Filler Skin Plumping Serum into her daily beauty ritual for the upkeep of young-looking and plumper skin. This potent serum is supplemented with hyaluronic acid and targeted natural ingredients that assist in making the skin look fresh, supple, plump and firm.

A beauty enthusiast can apply 2-3 drops of this serum to freshly cleansed skin and massage in circular motions with gentle upward strokes till it gets thoroughly absorbed. This beauty item, backed with an astonishing consumer rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars, is worth an investment on Amazon for $95.

Alycia Debnam-Carey's 11-step beauty ritual portrays her dedication to maintaining healthy and radiant-looking skin. A beauty fanatic can appreciate similar outcomes by integrating the famed actress's suggested items into their daily skincare practice.

To embrace Alycia's beauty mysteries and pamper oneself with these high-end skincare products, they can easily buy one from its official sites or e-commerce websites like Amazon and Nordstrom at affordable prices.