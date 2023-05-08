Kim Dickens addresses Alycia Debnam-Carey's Fear the Walking Dead departure (Exclusive)

Fear the Walking Dead fans celebrated in unison when Kim Dickens reprised her role as Madison Clark. Once presumed dead, she is an integral part of the highly anticipated and final eighth season of the show.

While a reunion with some of the Fear the Walking Dead originals is still on the cards, what fans won't get to experience is a meeting between mother and daughter.

The last time we saw Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) was her swansong. In season 7 episode 15 of Fear the Walking Dead, she departed the series. But could she make a valiant comeback to the franchise much like her mother did?

Kim Dickens believes - "never say never!"

Kim Dickens loves both the Fear the Walking Dead casts!

Fear the Walking Dead began as a story of the Clarks. In addition to Madison and Alicia, there was also troubled teen Nick (Frank Dillane), known for his role as Tom Riddle in the Harry Potter franchise.

Over the years, many succumbed to the apocalypse, leaving us with a very different cast of characters in season 8. Fans were elated at the possibility of two of the Clarks reuniting for one final stand against the challenges of the zombie-infested world. But when one Clark returned to the show, the other one departed the franchise.

Kim Dickens was believed to have died in season 4, until she made an unexpected return in season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead. She spoke about how she loved her original family as much as the current cast:

"I love the whole cast. I love my original family. I love working with Alycia Debnam-Carey. We’re still friends. But she left and has things going on."

Alycia Debnam-Carey departed Fear the Walking Dead to star in Saint X on Hulu.

FearTWD @FearTWD Morgan and Madison are going to figure this out together. #FearTWD Morgan and Madison are going to figure this out together. #FearTWD https://t.co/0dSj9BmIIO

When we asked Kim Dickens if we could see Debnam-Carey making a comeback in the same way her on-screen mother did, she stressed on how the writers kept Madison alive through Alicia. And in a similar way, she believes that the writers will keep Alicia alive through the returning Madison:

"In this universe, never say never. And what’s been interesting is how even though Madison wasn’t around, how much her presence was felt in Alicia’s growth. As becoming her own leader. As becoming a woman. An adult. A warrior. I think it was interesting in how they kept Madison alive in that way and I think they do the same thing with my children for Madison. But you never say never."

Speaking to other members of the press during the same roundtable session, Dickens, also known for her performances in Sons of Anarchy and Deadwood, spoke about how much the role of Madison has meant to her over the years!

Fear the Walking Dead returns to AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, May 14. The show will air at 9 pm ET/8 pm CT and deal with the fallout of season 7. Madison Clark's impact is almost guaranteed to be felt through the entirety of the season, based on how she made her comeback to the show.

