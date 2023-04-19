Saint X on Hulu: Cast list and characters explored

The Saint X Hulu series is a crime drama/mystery that follows the story of a family vacationing on the fictional Caribbean island of Saint X. It's based on an American novel by Alexis Schaitkin and is set to premiere on April 26, 2023.

The daughter of the family, Alison Thomas, disappears under mysterious circumstances. The investigation into her disappearance reveals a web of secrets and lies involving the island's wealthy and influential residents like Alison's sister Emily, who tries to uncover the truth about what happened to her sister.

The stellar cast of Hulu’s Saint X:

Alycia Debnam-Carey as Emily Thomas

Alycia Debnam-Carey is an Australian actress best known for her roles in the TV series The 100 and Fear the Walking Dead. She has also appeared in other films such as Friend Request and The Devil's Hand.

In the official Saint X Hulu trailer, Alycia plays the younger sister role of Emily Thomas, who in the latter stages of her life finds the truth about her elder sister Alison.

West Duchovny as Alison Thomas

West Duchovny, daughter of actors David Duchovny and Téa Leoni, began her acting career in 2020 with a role in the film The Report. Duchovny advocates for intellectual health awareness and has spoken publicly about her struggles with tension and despair.

In the series, she is portrayed as a charming 18-year girl Alison Thomas who was on vacation and was suddenly murdered.

Josh Bonzie as Clive Gogo Richardson

Joshua Andrew Bonzie is indeed an American actor who appeared in the Netflix series The Politician, which was released in 2019. The story revolves around Gogo as he falls into the prime suspect for Alison’s murder. He was later released as there was no concrete evidence against him. The case has remained unresolved for many years. Emily crosses paths with Gogo unexpectedly and the story takes turns as she tries to find out what happened to her sister Alison.

Supporting casts of Hulu’s Saint X

Many other exceptional talents are working onboard in Saint X. The merger of this talented cast increases the hype for the season-opening among people. Such talents include:

· Jayden Elijah as Edwin

· Michael Park as Bill Thomas

· Betsy Brandt as Mia Thomas

· Bre Francis as Sara

· Kenlee Anaya Townsend as a young Emily

The plot of Saint X:

The story is told from multiple perspectives and follows the aftermath of Alison's death as her family and friends try to come to terms with their loss and the unanswered questions surrounding her death.

The narrative also explores the experiences of other characters, such as Emily Thomas, her sister, and Edwin, a bartender who works at a hotel on the island and is a witness in the investigation. As the investigation unfolds, the story raises questions about the nature of truth and how people's perceptions of events can be influenced by their biases and perspectives. The novel ultimately builds towards a climax that provides some answers about what happened to Alison, but also leaves some questions unanswered, highlighting the complex and often ambiguous nature of the truth.

You can now catch this nerve-chilling thriller 26th April onwards on Hulu.

