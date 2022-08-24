Top 7 Benefits of Adding Blueberries to Your Diet

On a hot summer day, there's nothing better than devouring a bowl of luscious, delectable blueberries. These tasty seasonal treats are not only nutritious, but they also have a great flavor.

Although blueberries may not be as popular as strawberries when it comes to making ice cream, smoothies, and other treats, they are liked by many.

It should go without saying that blueberries have a wealth of health-promoting qualities, as they belong to an exclusive group of superfoods.

Native to North America, these berries have been used in stews, soups, and meat dishes for a very long time. Their tart flavor pairs well with a variety of dishes, particularly desserts. Blueberries are frequently used to make muffins, cheesecakes, and tarts, among other things.

Benefits of Blueberries

Blueberries are loaded with nutrients, whether they are bought fresh, frozen, or dried.

Studies suggest that increasing the intake of plant foods, including blueberries, can lower the risk of obesity, diabetes, and heart disease. In addition, they can support healthy nails and hair, and weight loss.

Here's a look at the seven health benefits offered by these small wonders:

1) Antioxidants

A wide range of health benefits are offered by antioxidants, which are substances that combat dangerous free radicals. In fact, antioxidants not only guard against cell deterioration but also offer defense against many chronic illnesses, such as diabetes, heart disease, and cancer.

Antioxidants can be found in abundance in blueberries. In a Chinese study comparing the antioxidant content of different berries, it was discovered that blueberries not only have the highest antioxidant content, but they also have the highest concentration of many particular antioxidants, such as phenols, flavonoids, and anthocyanins.

2) Aid in Weight Loss

While being low in calories, blueberries offer an incredible 3.6 grams of fiber per cup, meeting up to 14% of your daily fiber requirements in just one serving.

Fiber promotes satiety and keeps you feeling fuller for longer to help with weight reduction, as it passes slowly through the digestive track.

3) Improve bone health

The positive impact of blueberries on bone health is another health benefit. These berries have high concentrations of calcium, iron, magnesium, phosphorus, zinc, and vitamin K, all of which help preserve bone structure and strength.

As a low intake of vitamin K are associated with an increased risk of bone fracture, blueberries can assist you in providing the appropriate daily amount of these minerals, which can help keep your body robust.

4) Enhance Cognitive Function

Antioxidants play a vital role in the body's defense against stressors that hasten the aging of the brain. Antioxidants in blueberries, according to studies, tend to build up in brain regions associated with intellect. This blueberry health benefit helps aid memory and boosts overall cognitive performance.

5) Have Anti-aging Properties

Blueberries helps the body fight aging. That's because they contain anthocyanin and pterostilbene. These delectable berries cook up 42 calories in a half cup. That represents 24% of what our body's daily vitamin C requirement.

That's the secret to encouraging collagen formation so that the skin can continue to be elastic and firm. Blueberries keep the skin appearing young and healthy while hastening cell damage repair.

So, enjoy a bowl of fresh blueberries as a snack, and bid wrinkles and lines goodbye.

6) May Regulate Blood Sugar Level

Studies have shown that blueberries are beneficial for people with blood sugar-related issues, like diabetes and insulin resistance. These berries aid in sugar regulation and are beneficial for people who're obese.

One to two cups of blueberries, along with other fruits high in flavonoids, have a low glycemic index. That can provide you with a much-needed health boost if ingested frequently.

7) May Help in Fighting UTIs

Women frequently experience urinary tract infections (UTIs). Cranberry juice's ability to shield against various illnesses is well established.

The effects of blueberries on UTIs have not been well researched, but they probably work in a manner akin to that of cranberries. Anti-adhesives are chemicals that help stop bacteria like E. coli from sticking to the bladder wall.

Takeaway

Large amounts of minerals like fiber, potassium, and vitamins K and C can be found in blueberries. The increase in antioxidant level, reduction in cholesterol, and improvement in insulin function are a few of the many benefits blueberries provide.

To fully understand how blueberries affect cognitive and muscular processes, additional research is required.

