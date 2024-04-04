Why was the EA FC 24 David Beckham Future Stars Icon SBC removed?

EA Sports recently released the EA FC 24 David Beckham Future Stars Icon card as an SBC in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to get their hands on this boosted version of the English legend. However, due to an unforeseen error or oversight on the developer's part, the card provided by the challenge was tradeable in nature, significantly impacting the price of the item in the transfer market.

The EA FC 24 David Beckham Future Stars Icon card was part of the second batch of Future Stars players released in Ultimate Team this year. This was the first instance of retired legends of the sport being included in this event in the history of Ultimate Team, making them even more desirable. However, the latest mistake has caused EA Sports to remove the SBC temporarily.

How has the removal of the EA FC 24 David Beckham Future Stars Icon SBC affected the market?

Usually, when an Icon is released as an SBC in Ultimate Team, the price of their tradeable version in the transfer market goes down noticeably, as seen with the recently released Mia Hamm Icon SBC in EA FC 24. However, this change was a lot more drastic in the case of the EA FC 24 David Beckham Future Stars Icon SBC, as the challenge provided gamers with a tradeable version of the Englishman.

Beckham's price has gone down a lot (Image via EA Sports)

Naturally, those who were able to complete the SBC before its removal listed the card on the transfer market, causing the price of his tradeable version to plummet. The card was worth almost 600,000 coins before the arrival of the SBC, and now costs only 380,000 coins.

When will the EA FC 24 David Beckham Future Stars Icon SBC return to Ultimate Team?

While EA Sports has not given any indication regarding when the SBC will be added back to the game, they have assured gamers that they will not suffer losses if they partially completed the SBC before its removal. Those who have submitted some of the segments of this challenge will receive their players back soon, and their progress will also be saved and reflected in the re-released version of the SBC.

Overall, this is by far one of the most egregious mistakes made by EA Sports. Not only has it had a significant impact on the price of one of the best midfielders in the current meta of EA FC 24, but it also gave fans a fleeting opportunity to make some profits in the world of Ultimate Team.