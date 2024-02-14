All EA FC 24 Future Stars Team 2 players (leaked)

On Friday, 9, 2024, the EA FC 24 Future Stars promo went live, releasing two special sets of cards in Ultimate Team. This included active footballers — young prodigies who've been making a name for themselves — and Icons. The latter are legends of the game who are now retired.

It was also confirmed that there would at least be Team 2 coming out in the future, and leaks regarding that lineup have started to emerge on social media. EA Sports has remained tight-lipped about which cards are coming next to Ultimate Team. However, reliable leakers like ASYFutTrader and FIFATradingRomania have already mentioned a few names who could be part of Team 2.

If these rumors turn out to be true, the EA FC 24 Future Stars Team 2 could become very popular in the community.

List of EA FC 24 Future Stars Team 2 players (active footballers)

So far, the leaks have been limited, offering only the names of four players:

Destiny Udogie

Rasmus Hojlund

Ollie Palmer

Selma Bacha

More youngsters are expected to be released soon in Ultimate Team as part of Team 2.

Interestingly, Ollie Palmer's card was already leaked previously, but it appears that he's more likely to be part of Team 2. Bacha already has a 90-rated special card, which is quite popular among fans. If the rumors are true, the upcoming items will be Hojlund's second and Udogie's first special versions in Ultimate Team.

List of EA FC 24 Future Stars Team 2 players (Icons)

A few Icons have already been leaked to be a part of Team 2, and they include big names like:

Zinedine Zidane

David Beckham

Zico

Recently, eight Icons were released as part of Team 1, while two more were added through SBCs. EA Sports could end up following the same pattern for the upcoming week (February 16-22) as well.

The EA FC 24 Future Stars Team 2 players are expected to be released on Friday, February 16, when the Team 1 items are removed from packs.