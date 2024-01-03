EA Sports FC Tactical gameplay, expected release date, and more

Electronic Arts announced the EA Sports FC Tactical, a turn-based strategy title, around October 2023, which surprised the football gaming community. Featuring interactive simulation, this strategic title brings over 5000 authentic players from the world's top 10 football leagues. It puts you on the manager’s chair, letting you outwit your opponents from the sideline.

The title promised plenty of different game modes, online-friendly matches, and more to create an engaging experience for the community. This article will provide a detailed gameplay analysis, a possible release date, and more.

EA Sports FC Tactical's expected release date

The EA Sports FC Tactical is expected to launch in early 2024 (Image via Electronic Arts)

While the developer is yet to announce a specific release date, the official website promises an early 2024 release for the title. Players can expect the game to arrive sometime between January and March 2024. The App Store mentions the expected release date as March 26, 2024. However, it is most likely to be a holding date.

The turn-based title will provide you opportunities to defend, attack, and perform different skill moves and will also help you make attempts on the target. It tries to bring a more authentic football action to the mobile gaming community. Here is a detailed analysis of the gameplay.

EA Sports FC Tactical: Gameplay explained

The latest addition to EA Sports’ football franchise, EA Sports FC Tactical, brings a list of amazing players that you can sign for your Dream Team by using different scouts (as shown in some gameplay videos). Like most manager mode titles, matches in this game are simulated. However, you can perform different skill moves whenever required.

You can tap on a teammate to pass them the ball or drive a through ball to empty spaces for your teammates. You can also swipe to change the player’s position. Whenever you tap the Shoot button, you will shoot from your current location. However, the distance and the angle affect the power of your shot.

While these are the basic pitch controls of the simulated matches, the game pauses for a matchup when the opposing players approach the player with the ball. Tottenham Star Hueng Min Son will teach you all these basic pitch and matchup controls in the tutorial.

Compare the power of yours to that of your opponent's before giving a command in matchups (Image via YouTube/IGV Games)

There are four different commands you can use to dribble past your opponents or intercept their build-ups. You can compare your power against your opponent's to choose a favorable command. However, note that each command takes some stamina, and you will need enough stamina to perform a selected command.

As per EA Sports FC general manager Nick Wlodyka:

"EA Sports FC Tactical embraces strategic gameplay to create an all-new football experience that immerses players in the World’s Game like never before”

The title has 5,000 players from different football leagues like the Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga, Ligue 1, Serie A, etc., and is ready to cater to all the soccer-loving mobile gamers of the world.

Is it possible to pre-order EA Sports FC Tactical?

Pre-registration for EA Sports FC Tactical is now open on the digital storefronts of your mobile devices. Follow the below-mentioned guide to pre-order the title.

Step 1: Head to the App Store on iOS and Google Play on Android devices

Head to the App Store on iOS and Google Play on Android devices Step 2: Search for the title there (click on the links above to head to the page directly)

Search for the title there (click on the links above to head to the page directly) Step 3: Click on pre-register (Google Play) or pre-order (App Store).

Now sit back, as it will be downloaded to your device once it launches. Note that while EA Sports FC Tactical is free-to-play, it will feature microtransactions.

While they haven’t released a trailer yet, some Early Access gameplay videos on YouTube give you a brief idea of what to expect from EA Sports FC Tactical. Follow Sportskeeda for all the latest updates and more.