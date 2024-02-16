EA FC 24 Roberto Baggio Future Stars Icon SBC leaked: Possible costs and more

If the rumors are to be believed, the EA FC 24 Roberto Baggio Future Stars Icon SBC could be available very soon in Ultimate Team. Reliable leaker FIFATradingRomania has shared this information on their X account. Baggio is expected to be one of the two Future Stars Icons rumored to feature in the game as a special challenge, with Fabio Cannavaro being the other one.

So far, EA Sports hasn't confirmed anything about the EA FC 24 Roberto Baggio Future Stars Icon SBC. The Team 2 cards will go live shortly tonight on Feburary 16, and it will include a new set of Icons as well. However, certain predictions can be made regarding the upcoming Icon SBC.

When can fans expect to get the EA FC 24 Roberto Baggio Future Stars Icon SBC in Ultimate Team?

Typically, EA Sports always releases a special SBC on the same night as when a new promo begins. Hence, this challenge could appear later tonight on February 16. However, February 17 and February 21 are also plausible dates. Last week, the Andriy Shevchenko Future Stars Icon SBC was released on Saturday night, which was then followed by the Frank Rijkaard Future Stars Icon SBC on Wednesday night.

Expand Tweet

Historically speaking, EA Sports follows the same pattern when it comes to dropping content under the same promo. That said, there can always be a last-moment change in plans, so readers are advised to wait for the official announcement. Once the SBC goes live, a detailed completion guide will be available on Sportskeeda.

How much could the EA FC 24 Roberto Baggio Future Stars Icon SBC cost?

The completion cost of any SBC depends on its tasks and their conditions. As of writing, Roberto Baggio's Base Icon item is priced between 90,000 and 110,000 coins in Ultimate Team. However, the upcoming Future Stars version is expected to have better stats and two possible playstyles+. Players should hence keep a budget of 350,000-400,000 coins. They would have to spend less coins on the market if they use fodder from their own Ultimate Team collection.