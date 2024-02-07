5 Overpowered EA FC 24 PlayStyles

The top five most overpowered EA FC 24 PlayStyles are determined by their significant impact on a player's performance and their broken nature in exploiting game mechanics excessively. These PlayStyles, introduced this year, have quickly become familiar to gamers, who now know what traits to prioritize when assembling their team.

There are 34 PlayStyles in FC 24, separated into six categories - passing, shooting, ball control, defending, physical, and goalkeeping. PlayStyle and PlayStyle Plus allow players to outperform their base stats, making them exceptionally effective on the virtual field.

Leveraging these traits often leads to a noticeable increase in a player's capabilities, enabling them to surpass their perceived limitations and achieve remarkable feats during matches. While many of these traits are pro-meta and offer substantial boosts, the following are the five most overpowered EA FC 24 PlayStyles that stand out for their dominance in the game.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Five most Overpowered EA FC 24 PlayStyles

1) Anticipate

Anticipate is one of the most overpowered EA FC 24 PlayStyles, possessed by some of the best defenders in the game (Screengrab via EA Sports)

The Anticipate PlayStyle is a game-changer in EA FC 24, making defenders literally unstoppable. It boosts their standing tackles, letting them keep the ball after a successful challenge, unlike others who struggle with rebounding balls. This PlayStyle, especially popular among top defenders like Virgil van Dijk, Wendie Renard, or Rio Ferdinand, gives them a massive advantage, ensuring control and thwarting attacks.

Not only does Anticipate improve tackling, but it also reduces the risk of losing possession, which is crucial for defensive stability. With this trait, defenders can confidently handle the ball, even under pressure, ensuring they don't return it to the opposition.

Anticipate determines outcomes in critical moments like corners or through balls, with precise control pivotal for success. Its overall impact on defensive performance cements its status to the top of the overpowered EA FC 24 PlayStyles' list, giving players an unbeatable edge on the virtual pitch.

2) Technical

Technical PlayStyle is second on the list of most overpowered EA Fc 24 PlayStyles, exploited by the best dribblers in the game (Screengrab via EA Sports)

Technical stands out as the second most overpowered EA FC 24 PlayStyle, thanks to its focused controlled sprinting - a new mechanic introduced this year. Players can unleash the best of this potent tactic by holding down the R1 or RB button in the Xbox controller and dribbling with the left stick.

Technical is a game-changer, especially for agile and skillful players like Lionel Messi and Mane Garrincha, who can accelerate rapidly while maintaining perfect ball control. What makes Technical PlayStyle stand out is its ability to enhance dribbling precision during controlled sprints.

In its base or Plus version, this coveted attribute offers gamers a crucial advantage, allowing players to effortlessly dribble past opponents precisely. With Technical PlayStyle, players execute wide turns and maintain high speeds without compromising ball control, pushing their performance to overpowering levels.

3) Finesse Shot

Long-range specialists like Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne get a thorough advantage through Finese, one of the most overpowered EA FC 24 PlayStyles (Screengrab via EA Sports)

Finesse Shot also stands out as one of the most overpowered EA FC 24 PlayStyles, despite recent tweaks in Title Update 6. Players with this trait remain exceptional at scoring long-range screamers, making it a fan favorite.

What sets Finesse Shot apart is its ability to enhance finesse shots' accuracy, curve, and speed, making it deadly in front of the goal. The ease with which players can score using this PlayStyle earns its overpowering reputation.

High-profile fan favorites like Gerd Muller, Mohamed Salah, Alexia Putellas, and Kevin De Bruyne excel with the Finesse Shot PlayStyle, showcasing its dominance on the virtual pitch. This trait continues to be a game-changer in the current FC 24 meta, with its combination of accuracy, curve, and speed making it a formidable weapon for any virtual footballer.

4) Bruiser

Bruiser PlayStyle secures its position as the second most potent Defending trait in the list of overpowered EA FC 24 PlayStyles (Screengrab via EA Sports)

Apart from Anticipate, the Bruiser PlayStyle secures its position as the second most potent Defending trait in the overpowered EA FC 24 PlayStyles list. Renowned for its domination through physical prowess, it's undoubtedly one of the most formidable traits available in the game.

Players equipped with the Bruiser trait excel at winning possession through sheer physical imposition despite opponents' efforts to maintain control. This trait amplifies a player's strength, especially during physical tackles. With Bruiser PlayStyle Plus, this strength is further intensified, enabling players to forcefully assert their dominance.

Notable defenders and central defensive midfielders like Ruben Dias, Rodri, and Lena Oberdorf epitomize the effectiveness of this trait. Their ability to dispossess opponents and establish control through physical presence makes them formidable adversaries on the virtual pitch.

In short, the Bruiser PlayStyle is a game-changer in FC 24, enabling players to dictate play through sheer physical dominance. Its utilization by skilled players highlights its effectiveness and solidifies its status among the most overpowered traits in EA FC 24.

5) Trivela

The list of most overpowered EA FC 24 PlayStyles is incomplete without the fan favorite Trivela (Screengrab via EA Sports)

Since EA FC 24's launch in September 2023, the Trivela PlayStyle, to date, remains one of the most overpowered traits in the game, even after the recent nerfs. Players equipped with the Trivela traits are known for their exceptional passing, crossing, and shooting abilities using the outside of the foot.

This unique fan-favorite skill allows them to execute "outside of the foot" passes and shots with precision and finesse. With Trivela PlayStyle Plus, the accuracy of these passes and shots is further enhanced, reducing errors significantly.

When considering the Trivela, only one name comes to mind: Ricardo Quaresma. While he may not be available in the game, examples of technically excellent and powerful players like Kylian Mbappe, Graham Hansen, and Luka Modric excel with this PlayStyle. Their ability to unleash Trivela shots from outside the box makes them formidable threats to any defense.

Like all other PlayStyles above, Trivela is a game-changer, too, offering players a lethal edge in shooting situations.

Honorable Mentions

To sum up, the top five overpowered EA FC 24 PlayStyles redefine the virtual pitch, offering players unprecedented advantages in gameplay. Anticipate dominates defensively, while Technical enhances agility and control. Finesse Shot remains lethal in scoring, and Bruiser embodies physical dominance. Trivela showcases finesse and precision in passing and shooting.

As honorable mentions, Relentless, Rapid, Incisive Pass, and Long Ball Pass PlayStyles excel in their effectiveness in FC 24 and are almost equally overpowered. With these new traits at their disposal in the game, players now have a diverse arsenal to conquer the virtual football world of EA FC 24.