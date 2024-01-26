Compiling the best EA FC 24 players list with the Anticipate PlayStyle brings out several top defensive options. When dealing with the challenge of defending against quick and skillful players using the Technical PlayStyle, the Anticipate (Defending) trait is key. Many Tier 1 defenders in EA FC 24 have either the base or PlayStyle Plus version of Anticipate, making them popular and effective choices in the game.

Defenders with Anticipate perform better in standing tackles, a crucial skill given the reduced reliance on auto tackles in the current version. This becomes essential for manual tackling against top attackers. While Intercept and Jockey are important, having Anticipate can make a distinctly significant impact.

The Anticipate trait not only increases a defender's chances of keeping the ball after a tackle but also lowers the risk of gifting it back to the opposition. This makes it a valuable defensive attribute, particularly when precise ball control is crucial in determining the outcome of a play.

Note: This article only includes players with the Anticipate PlayStyle Plus, and only the best card of a player is considered.

Best EA FC 24 players with the Anticipate PlayStyle: Top 15 players

Virgil Van Dijk is arguably the best EA FC 24 player with the Anticipate PlayStyle (Image via EA Sports)

Here are the 15 best EA FC 24 players with the Anticipate PlayStyle. The list is arranged in descending order based on each item's overall:

Name Position Card type Overall Virgil Van Dijk CB TOTY 96 Wendie Renard CB TOTY 95 Rio Ferdinand CB TOTY Icon 93 Carlos Alberto Torres RB Icon 91 Bobby Moore CB Winter Wildcard Icon 91 Ruben Dias CB Trailblazers 90 Vincent Kompany CB UEFA Hero 89 Mapi Leon CB Normal 89 N'Golo Kante CDM Radioactive 89 Laurent Blanc CB Icon 88 Ricardo Carvalho CB Hero 88 Marquinhos CB Trailblazers 88 Raphael Varane CB Thunderstruck 88 Sergio Ramos CDM Versus Ice 88 Thiago Silva CB FUT Centurions SBC 87

Honorable mentions

Several players narrowly missed securing a spot in the list of best EA FC 24 players with the Anticipate PlayStyle, including notable names like Tailblazers Dante, Versus Ice Alex Telles, IF Amir Rrahmani, and Dynasties Deian Veron.

Bobby Moore's Winter Wildcard Icon is one of the best cards in EA FC 24 with Anticipate Playstyle Plus (Image via EA Sports)

The Anticipate PlayStyle Plus in EA Sports FC 24 is a game-changer for defensive forces, significantly enhancing the chances of success in standing tackles. It provides the ability to stop the ball directly at their feet during a standing tackle. Star players like Rio Ferdinand and Bobby Moore, already adept at thwarting opponent attackers, become even more formidable, making it challenging for opponents to navigate past them.

The Team Of The Year (TOTY) Virgil Van Dijk takes the lead in the list of best EA FC 24 players with the Anticipate PlayStyle, featuring a dynamic card that has received continuous upgrades over the past few years. With an outstanding 96 overall rating as a CB, this card is widely considered the top defending option in the game, boasting impressive stats including 96 Defending, 93 Physical, and 88 Pace.

Wendie Renard's 95-rated TOTY card is arguably the best female CB choice in the current EA FC 24 meta. The Frenchwoman's item showcases an incredible all-75+ attribute set, a High Work Rate, and benefits from an Anticipate PlayStyle+ tweak, making her a formidable force in Zone 5.

Carlos Alberto Torres, the legendary Brazilian fullback, claims the title of the fastest player on the list of best EA FC 24 players with the Anticipate PlayStyle. His 91-rated Icon card is one of the best RB options in EA FC 24, featuring a 4-star weak foot. With a 90-rated Acceleration and "Controlled" AcceleRATE, the 1970 World Cup-winning captain excels as a near-perfect overlapper in FUT.

N'Golo Kante's 89-rated Radioactive CDM is one of the only two non-defensive items in the list of 15 best EA FC 24 players with the Anticipate PlayStyle (Image via EA Sports)

The UEFA Hero cards, standing out in the current EA FC meta, include Vincent Kompany's deserving 89-overall CB card, securing a spot in the top 15 of the best EA FC 24 players with the Anticipate PlayStyle. N'Golo Kante's and Sergio Ramos's CDM cards are the only two non-defender items in this star-studded list.

While the list of best EA FC 24 players with the Anticipate PlayStyle features plenty of exciting names, their overall ratings aren't as high as those in the top 15 list of Technical PlayStyle footballers.