Compiling the best EA FC 24 players list with the Anticipate PlayStyle brings out several top defensive options. When dealing with the challenge of defending against quick and skillful players using the Technical PlayStyle, the Anticipate (Defending) trait is key. Many Tier 1 defenders in EA FC 24 have either the base or PlayStyle Plus version of Anticipate, making them popular and effective choices in the game.
Defenders with Anticipate perform better in standing tackles, a crucial skill given the reduced reliance on auto tackles in the current version. This becomes essential for manual tackling against top attackers. While Intercept and Jockey are important, having Anticipate can make a distinctly significant impact.
The Anticipate trait not only increases a defender's chances of keeping the ball after a tackle but also lowers the risk of gifting it back to the opposition. This makes it a valuable defensive attribute, particularly when precise ball control is crucial in determining the outcome of a play.
Note: This article only includes players with the Anticipate PlayStyle Plus, and only the best card of a player is considered.
Best EA FC 24 players with the Anticipate PlayStyle: Top 15 players
Here are the 15 best EA FC 24 players with the Anticipate PlayStyle. The list is arranged in descending order based on each item's overall:
Honorable mentions
Several players narrowly missed securing a spot in the list of best EA FC 24 players with the Anticipate PlayStyle, including notable names like Tailblazers Dante, Versus Ice Alex Telles, IF Amir Rrahmani, and Dynasties Deian Veron.
The Anticipate PlayStyle Plus in EA Sports FC 24 is a game-changer for defensive forces, significantly enhancing the chances of success in standing tackles. It provides the ability to stop the ball directly at their feet during a standing tackle. Star players like Rio Ferdinand and Bobby Moore, already adept at thwarting opponent attackers, become even more formidable, making it challenging for opponents to navigate past them.
The Team Of The Year (TOTY) Virgil Van Dijk takes the lead in the list of best EA FC 24 players with the Anticipate PlayStyle, featuring a dynamic card that has received continuous upgrades over the past few years. With an outstanding 96 overall rating as a CB, this card is widely considered the top defending option in the game, boasting impressive stats including 96 Defending, 93 Physical, and 88 Pace.
Wendie Renard's 95-rated TOTY card is arguably the best female CB choice in the current EA FC 24 meta. The Frenchwoman's item showcases an incredible all-75+ attribute set, a High Work Rate, and benefits from an Anticipate PlayStyle+ tweak, making her a formidable force in Zone 5.
Carlos Alberto Torres, the legendary Brazilian fullback, claims the title of the fastest player on the list of best EA FC 24 players with the Anticipate PlayStyle. His 91-rated Icon card is one of the best RB options in EA FC 24, featuring a 4-star weak foot. With a 90-rated Acceleration and "Controlled" AcceleRATE, the 1970 World Cup-winning captain excels as a near-perfect overlapper in FUT.
The UEFA Hero cards, standing out in the current EA FC meta, include Vincent Kompany's deserving 89-overall CB card, securing a spot in the top 15 of the best EA FC 24 players with the Anticipate PlayStyle. N'Golo Kante's and Sergio Ramos's CDM cards are the only two non-defender items in this star-studded list.
While the list of best EA FC 24 players with the Anticipate PlayStyle features plenty of exciting names, their overall ratings aren't as high as those in the top 15 list of Technical PlayStyle footballers.