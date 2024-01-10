The list of best defenders in EA FC 24, split across five separate positions, is quite long. With EA Sports mixing men's and women's football, plenty of big names have been rated quite highly. Some of them are already considered iconic names in modern games, whereas a few are among the top upcoming talents of the world.

The following list of best defenders in EA FC 24 contains shining lights from both men's and women's football. Once again, the overalls in this year's title have ensured that the top talents represent several clubs, most of whom are from Europe.

Disclaimer: Contains players with primary positions as CB/LB/RB/LWB/RWB.

Best defenders in EA FC 24: Top 20 players

Here's the combined list of the best twenty defenders you can access across the different game modes. These cards are available in Ultimate Team and offline experiences like Career Modes.

Virgil van Dijk (CB) - Liverpool - 89

Mapi Leon (CB) - Barcelona - 89

Ruben Dias (CB) - Manchester City - 89

Irene Paredes (CB) - Barcelona 88

Wendie Renard (CB) - Lyon - 88

Lucy Bronze (RB) - Barcelona - 87

Fridolina Rolfo (LB) - Barcelona - 87

Marquinhos (CB) - PSG - 87

Selma Bacha (LB) - Lyon - 86

Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - Liverpool - 86

Andrew Robertson (LB) - Liverpool - 86

Ashley Lawrence (RB) - Chelsea - 86

Eder Militao (CB) - Real Madrid - 86

Ronald Araujo (CB) - Barcelona - 86

Joao Cancelo (LB) - Barcelona - 86

Matthijs de Ligt (CB) - Bayern Munich - 86

Sakina Karchaoui (LB) - PSG - 86

Jules Kounde (CB) - Barcelona - 85

David Alaba (CB) - Real Madrid - 85

Millie Bright (CB) - Chelsea - 85

Honorable Mentions

Leah Williamson (CB) - Arsenal - 85

John Stones (CB) - Manchester City - 85

Kieran Trippier (RB) - Newcastle United - 85

Kadeisha Buchanan (CB) - Chelsea - 85

Katie McCabe (LB) - Arsenal- 85

Ona Batlle (RB) - Barcelona - 85

Marcos Acuna (LB) - Sevilla - 85

The list of the best defenders in EA FC 24 is unsurprising, with Barcelona dominating the women's side. Both Irene Paredes and Mapi Leon have been stellar names, and they have been highly successful for both club and country. French side Lyon also has a couple of outstanding footballers in the form of Wendie Renard and Selma Bacha.

In the men's side, Virgil van Dijk has been phenomenal after recovering from his injury, leading the list of best defenders in EA FC 24. Ruben Dias has joined him at the top with the same rating, followed closely by PSG's Marquinhos and Liverpool's side backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson.

