How does the EA FC 24 Versus promo work?

The EA FC 24 Versus promo is now live in Ultimate Team, and a fantastic set of cards is available for players to obtain via packs. Unique options have also been made available via SBCs and objectives to make matters more enjoyable. Not only have these items received significant boosts in stats and overalls, but the nature of the promo itself is pretty unique.

For starters, the EA FC 24 Versus promo has two cards for every footballer it covers. This makes the promo extremely interesting since no other event has this feature. In fact, EA Sports has undoubtedly made the Versus cards even more attractive than they were in FIFA 22. Nevertheless, it's essential for the community to properly understand how the new promo and its associated boosts work in Ultimate Team.

How do the EA FC 24 Versus promo Fire cards work?

Every card belonging to the EA FC 24 Versus promo has two versions - Fire and Ice. Apart from the differing card designs, the main point of difference is the boosts each card provides.

Every Fire card will provide an additional chemistry point to any other item belonging to the same nation. For example, the Fire version of Neymar will provide additional chemistry points to any other Brazilian card you might have on your team. This certainly makes the Fire cards highly beneficial if you have cards of the same nation.

How do the EA FC 24 Versus promo Ice cards work?

The Ice version of cards provides additional chemistry boosts to leagues. For example, the Ice version of Neymar will provide an additional chemistry link with other Roshn Saudi League cards. This is especially useful in the case of Neymar, as there aren't too many valuable items from this particular league.

What are the critical differences between EA FC 24 Versus promo Fire and Ice cards?

The different types of chemistry boosts aren't the only differentiator of this promo. In fact, unlike the promo cards in FIFA 22, the two versions have different Playstyle+ as well. This is evident with Neymar, whose Fire version has the Trickster+ playstyle, while his Ice version has a Flair+ playstyle.

Naturally, there are differences in the key stats of the two cards as well. While the overalls are identical, the critical stats changes will offer players strategic advantages and allow different users to use the same cards in varied ways.