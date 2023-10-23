5 best playstyles in EA FC 24

Playstyles are a new introduction to EA FC 24, as EA Sports has gone for a different system altogether that defines how footballers perform in the game. Similar to the traits of earlier years, the new mechanism has a much more defined role in the overall gameplay. Moreover, many cards also have playstyles+, which is a stronger version of the standard mechanic.

There are different types of playstyles available, influencing the game in both offense and defense. While each has its own use, some are certainly better at influencing the match. The next five names have become a favorite of the EA FC 24 community due to the kind of roles they play during matches. When utilized properly, all of them can have telling roles in determining an outcome.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Top 5 playstyles to use in EA FC 24

1) Finesse Shot

Shooting finesse shots in EA FC 24 is a simple task, and all you need to do is press the R1/RB and the shoot button. However, the rate of success greatly depend on the footballer in question, as finesse shots tend to travel slower in the air. Naturally, the goal keeper gets additional window to stretch and make a save. This is purely why the Finesse Shot playstyle is so viable in the current meta.

Any footballer with this playstyle will be able to hit finesse shots will more power. The shot will have better precision and more curve as well, making it harder for the goalkeeper to adjust. Finesse Shot is extremely potent in the current situation, and some of the best cards in the meta like Griezmann, Son, and Morgan all have this trait.

2) Quick Step

Pace has always been a deciding factor in the FIFA series, and it's no different EA FC 24 as well. Footballers with Quick Step can take automatic bursts of pace, and this can happen with and without the football. It's extremely effective, especially on wingers, who can get ahead of the defenders marking them.

This particular playstyle can be found on cards of wide attackers. Moreover, some of the other traits that wingers usually possess combine very well with Quick Step, and provide a big advantage to any EA FC 24 player.

3) Technical

There are plenty of new controls in EA FC 24, and pressing the RB/R1 with the Left Stick enables players to do controlled sprint. This technique has become extremely popular as it allows them to move relatively fast without losing control of the ball. It has become an extremely pro-meta technique already, and the mechanic reaches a whole different level when a card has the Technical playstyle.

It allows footballers to use controlled sprint at a faster speed, which is very useful in certain situations. Moreover, those with Technical can also make wider turns with higher precision, reducing the chances for them to lose the ball or get blocked by a defender.

4) Anticipate

Defending in EA FC 24 is a pretty difficult task, irrespective of your skil level. With more emphasis on manual decision-making, it's important to use defenders who have the suitable playstyles to aid in defending. There are a number of important ones like Interecept and Jockey, but having Anticipate can make a huge difference.

Defenders with Anticipate have much higher success rate when they're making standing tackles. This automatically gains importance as the propensity of auto tackle has reduced greatly in the current version. Hence, any mechanic that aids your manual tackling will be great while defending against the best attackers.

Moreover, defenders with Anticipate tend to keep the ball with them after a tackle, reducing the chances of it rebounding to the opposition instead.

5) Pinged Pass

Driven pass is once again the correct way to play EA FC 24, as standard passes can be intercepted quite easily. However, these can be harder to control since they have more pace behind them. This is where the Pinged Pass playstyles can be very helpful, since they take away the cons associated with a faster pass.

Any card with the Pinged Pass ability can hit faster passes without having the receiver sacrifice their control. Moreover, the driven passes made by such cards tend to travel faster as well. One of the most prominent aspects of the current EA FC 24 meta involves players cutting in from the sides and making a driven pass. This makes cards with Pinged Pass perfect to use across all the game modes.