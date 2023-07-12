EA Sports FC 24 ratings: 10 defenders who are expected to get the highest overalls in the game

Past editions of EA's FIFA games featured exceptional defenders who dominated the virtual field. The highly anticipated EA Sports FC 24 is expected to continue that tradition. Known for their defensive prowess and tactical acumen, defenders play a critical role in disrupting opponents' attacks and maintaining a solid backline.

From seasoned veterans to rising stars, we delve into speculation to explore 10 defenders who might be expected to win the most overall in EA Sports FC 24. Keep in mind that these predictions may vary as player performances and ratings change.

Cancelo, Rudiger, and eight other EA Sports FC 24 defenders expected to have the highest rating

1) Joao Cancelo (LB)

Joao Cancelo at Manchester City (Image via Getty)

Known for his attacking versatility and technical skills, Cancelo has been a standout performer for Manchester City as a full-back. His contributions in both defense and attack could result in a high overall rating for EA Sports FC 24.

Changes in rating:

Pace - 85

Shooting - 73 (+2)

Passing - 85 (+5)

Dribbling - 85 (+1)

Defending - 81 (+1)

Physicality - 73 (+1)

Overall - 88 (+2)

2) Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB)

Trent Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool (Image via Getty)

A dynamic right-back known for his exceptional crossing ability and contributions in attack, Arnold has been a key player for Liverpool. His performances should contribute to a high overall EA Sports FC 24 rating.

Changes in rating:

Pace - 76 (-3)

Shooting - 69 (+1)

Passing - 89 (+1)

Dribbling - 80

Defending - 80

Physicality - 73 (+1)

Overall - 87

3) Antonio Rudiger (CB)

Antonio Rudiger at Real Madrid (Image via Getty)

Real Madrid's defense is anchored by Rudiger. A higher overall rating for EA Sports FC 24 could be possible due to his performance. A total of 93 clearances in 43 games speaks volumes about his speed, agility, and defensive potential.

Changes in rating:

Pace - 82 (+7)

Shooting - 53 (+10)

Passing - 71 (+3)

Dribbling - 67 (+3)

Defending - 86 (+2)

Physicality - 85 (+1)

Overall - 87 (+4)

4) Ruben Dias (CB)

Ruben Dias at Manchester City (Image via Getty)

After joining Manchester City, Dias made an immediate impact with his solid defending, leadership qualities, and ability to organize the backline. His performances could earn him a significant boost in his overall rating for EA Sports FC 24.

Changes in rating:

Pace - 63 (+2)

Shooting - 39 (+1)

Passing - 66 (+1)

Dribbling - 68

Defending - 88

Physicality - 88

Overall - 88 (+1)

5) Thiago Silva (CB)

Thiago Silva at Chelsea (Image via Getty)

Despite his age, Silva has proven his defensive prowess and leadership abilities for Chelsea. His performances in the Premier League and UEFA Champions League could contribute to a high overall rating for EA Sports FC 24, even after dropping a few points. Changes in rating:

Pace - 49 (-4)

Shooting - 54

Passing - 73 (+1)

Dribbling - 72

Defending - 87 (+1)

Physicality - 76 (-2)

Overall - 86 (+1)

6) Kalidou Koulibaly (CB)

Kalidou Koulibaly at Chelsea (Image via Getty)

Kalidou is a commanding center-back known for his physicality, strength, and defensive abilities. He has been a standout performer for Chelsea, and his performances could earn him a high overall rating due to his improvement all across the board.

Changes in rating:

Pace - 82 (+1)

Shooting - 33 (+5)

Passing - 59 (+8)

Dribbling - 68 (+3)

Defending - 88 (+1)

Physicality - 85

Overall - 87 (+1)

7) Andrew Robertson (CB)

Andrew Robertson at Liverpool (Image via Getty)

Known for his tireless work rate, attacking prowess, and defensive solidity, Robertson has been a crucial part of Liverpool's success in recent years. His consistent performances should contribute to a high overall EA Sports FC 24 rating.

Changes in rating:

Pace - 80 (-1)

Shooting - 61

Passing - 81 (+1)

Dribbling - 81

Defending - 82

Physicality - 76

Overall - 87

8) Marquinhos (CB)

Marquinhos at Paris Saint-Germain (Image via Getty)

A versatile defender who can play in multiple positions, Marquinhos has consistently performed well for Paris Saint-Germain, showcasing his defensive abilities, composure, and leadership qualities.

Changes in rating:

Pace - 79 (-2)

Shooting - 56 (+3)

Passing - 75

Dribbling - 74

Defending - 89

Physicality - 80 (-1)

Overall - 88 (+1)

9) Virgil van Dijk (CB)

Virgil van Dijk at Liverpool (Image via Getty)

Van Dijk is a dominant center-back known for his physicality, aerial ability, and exceptional defensive skills. Despite his recent injury, his past performances and consistency should still contribute to a high overall rating for EA Sports FC 24.

Changes in rating:

Pace - 81 (+3)

Shooting - 60

Passing - 71

Dribbling - 72

Defending - 91

Physicality - 86 (+2)

Overall - 90 (+1)

10) Aymeric Laporte

Aymeric Laporte at Manchester City (Image via Getty)

Laporte has shown his quality as a center-back for Manchester City, demonstrating strong defensive skills, composure, and ability to build from the back. His performances could result in a high overall rating for EA Sports FC 24 despite dropping a few minor points.

Changes in rating:

Pace - 61 (-2)

Shooting - 50

Passing - 72

Dribbling - 69

Defending - 86

Physicality - 79 (-1)

Overall - 86

Note that these predictions are based on current performances and speculation. The official ratings for EA Sports FC 24 will be determined by EA Sports closer to the game's release.

