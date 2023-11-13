EA FC 24 Selma Bacha RTTK SBC - How to complete, expected costs, and more

The Selma Bacha RTTK SBC is now available in EA FC 24, and you can now obtain a special defender item for your Ultimate Team squad. EA Sports has released two special cards to celebrate the commencement of the Women's UEFA Champions League, which kicks off on November 14. To get the special card, all you need to do is complete the challenge and its tasks.

The first job is to estimate the total amount of coins required to get the necessary amount of fodder. Having an idea about the costs will help you gauge the worth of this challenge. Let's analyze the tasks of the Selma Bacha RTTK SBC in EA FC 24.

All EA FC 24 Selma Bacha RTTK SBC tasks and conditions

The Selma Bacha RTTK SBC is relatively simple to complete. There are only two tasks featuring simple conditions.

Task 1 - France

# of players from France: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - 86-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 86

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Selma Bacha RTTK SBC will cost about 170,000 coins if you buy all the fodder from the market. However, you can reduce the amount by using cards from your Ultimate Team collection. This special challenge is available for the next six days (as of November 13). Hence, you can grind various EA FC 24 modes to get more fodder.

Based on weekly performances, you'll be able to earn different packs. They will provide adequate fodder, and using them to complete the SBC will also increase the valuation of the rewards.

Is the EA FC 24 Selma Bacha RTTK SBC worth it?

Detailed stats of the new card (Image via EA Sports)

After completing the challenge, you'll get an 88-rated LB item that can also operate at LW and LWB. It comes with a host of excellent playstyles, including the Whipped Cross Playstyle+. Bacha's base item is already great, with the latest one getting some noticeable boosts.

Moreover, she has the potential to get up to two sets of boosts, and given that she plays for Lyon, it's highly possible. As long as you can access the fodder required for the challenge, it's certainly a worthy investment.