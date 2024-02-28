5 best tips to score goals in EA FC 24

Scoring goals is the most important aspect of football, and it's no different on the virtual pitch of EA FC 24. While the game's meta has evolved over time due to the various title updates and patches released by EA Sports, specific ways to attack and build plays will certainly help you score more goals than ever before.

The addition of PlayStyles and the HyperMotion V system has given an entirely new and refreshing sense of authenticity and realism to EA FC 24. This lets gamers be more creative when attacking, leading to more exciting goal-scoring opportunities.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

5 most effective ways to score goals in EA FC 24

1) Exploit PlayStyles

PlayStyles are a brand new addition to EA FC 24, providing additional depth and realism to the overall experience on the virtual pitch. These traits let players surpass their stats and replicate their play style in-game. Plenty of shooting and dribbling PlayStyles can make scoring goals extremely easy.

The Finesse Shot and Power Shot PlayStyles can help you unlock a whole new side to your game in EA FC 24. While the former is more overpowered in the game's current meta, the latter is extremely fun to use when deployed correctly. Using players with these PlayStyles and learning how to optimally use them will definitely help you score more goals.

2) Learn overpowered skill moves

While footballing purists will always prefer to score a goal after creating an excellent play using passing and dribbling, sometimes it is more effective to use certain skill moves to create space in the box. Several such maneuvers in EA FC 24 will elevate your gameplay if used correctly.

Fake shots, Ball rolls, Ball roll-scoop turns, elasticos, McGeady spins, and other similar skill moves are excellent in-game to bamboozle your opponent and free up space in the box to shoot and score. However, learning these skills comes with time and practice.

3) Cutbacks

While cutbacks can often be annoying, they are the most overpowered and reliable way to score goals in EA FC 24. These involve running down the wings with your attackers and then passing the ball to the middle of the box for an easy tap-in.

To use this tactic effectively, try to use formations with wingers while also using fast players in those positions. Players with the Technical PlayStyle will be perfect for these roles, as you can use the controlled sprint feature to burst past opposition defenses and create space for an easy pass into the middle of the box.

4) Learn timed finishing

Timed finishing was introduced in FIFA 19, and it has retained its viability from previous years. This feature requires gamers to use the shoot button twice: once to initiate the shooting animation and the second time just before the player strikes the ball. If done correctly, a "green timed" shot will be much more accurate and powerful than a regular shot.

However, this also comes with some drawbacks. If gamers falter their timing, "red timed" shots are extremely weak and inaccurate, making it a gamble to use timed finishing. However, with practice and effort, it definitely becomes one of the most useful attacking tools in your arsenal in EA FC 24.

5) Master set pieces

Set pieces are unavoidable in any game of football. These include free kicks, corner kicks, and penalties. There will be plenty of opportunities in every match of EA FC 24 for fans to score directly or indirectly from a corner kick or free kick; penalty kicks are rare, though. With the right approach and the correct players, you can turn these scenarios into excellent goal-scoring chances.

For corner kicks, you can manually select a player in the box using L1 on PlayStation or LB on Xbox and then deliver a cross from the set piece. You can also pass the ball to a nearby player and then cross the ball into the box from a better position. For freekicks, players with the Dead Ball PlayStyle are perfect candidates, as the trajectory for their shot is more accurate and easier to aim.