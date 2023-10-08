5 best EA FC 24 skill moves for beginners

EA FC 24 offers the most realistic and immersive football simulation experience in the history of gaming, especially with the new Hypermotion V mechanics. With so many new animations being added to the game, the developers have also introduced a host of innovative ways to attack. This includes brand-new skill moves, as well as new variations to some classic maneuvers.

Beginners are often confused when it comes to performing these skill moves. However, there are plenty of simple yet effective maneuvers in EA FC 24 that do not require complicated inputs to be executed. Not only are these easy to pull off, but they are also part of every veteran's arsenal due to their viability on the virtual pitch.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

These are the best skill moves for newcomers in EA FC 24

1) Ball Roll (2-star skill)

This is the most basic yet effective skill move in EA FC 24. It is extremely easy to execute; you just have to hold the right stick in the direction you wish to perform the ball roll. The beauty of this skill is in its simplicity, as it can be paired up with a wide variety of attacking techniques to get the ball past your opponent's defense.

A ball roll can be performed to get a better angle for a pass, to get the ball under control while dribbling, or to get past the tackling range of an oncoming defender. It is extremely crucial to get comfortable with this skill regardless of your level as a player, with even the most experienced veterans using ball rolls to get into better positions on the pitch.

2) Fake shots (1-star skill)

This is another basic yet highly overpowered option to create better chances and open up space while attacking in EA FC 24. To perform a fake shot, all you have to do is press the X button on the PlayStation or the A button on the Xbox after pressing the shoot button. This will allow you to change directions abruptly with the correct input of the left stick, leaving defenders in the dust.

There are also several variations based on your input. Five-star skill move players can perform a running scoop turn, which gives the player a small burst in speed as well. By not using any input on the left stick and performing a fake shot while running, you can bring the ball to a standstill to assess their passing options and fool defenders.

3) Heel to Heel (3-star skill)

This is a small step up in difficulty compared to the previous two installments in this list but is worth learning to get a burst of pace while attacking. The heel to heel has been a staple in the offensive arsenal of series veterans since its addition to the game and is by far one of the best ways to get past a defender while also getting a small speed boost.

To perform a heel to heel in EA FC 24, you have to flick the right stick in the direction the player is facing and then immediately flick it in the opposite direction as well. This will take some time for beginners to get comfortable with, but it is definitely worth trying out.

4) Body Feints (2-star skill)

While this is an easy skill move to perform in general, it is arguably the hardest skill to master on this list. Timing is key when it comes to performing a body feint in EA FC 24, but those who include this maneuver in their style of play will definitely be able to create a lot more chances in attack.

Performing a body feint includes a combination of the right stick and the left stick. After flicking the right stick to perform a feint, flick the left stick in the direction you wish to exit in. This helps in changing lanes while dribbling at high speeds, making the defender second-guess every tackle.

5) Heel to Ball roll (4-star skill)

This is a variation of the heel to heel skill move that was added to the game in FIFA 23 and is just as effective in EA FC 24. To perform this maneuver, all gamers have to do is hold the L1 button on the PlayStation or the LB button on the Xbox while performing a normal heel to heel.

This is an interesting new animation that provides a small burst in pace while also allowing you to create better angles for passes. You can use this skill move to make space for a pass on the wings or to enter the box when marked by opposition defenders.