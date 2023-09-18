EA FC 24 ratings: Top 20 highest-rated five-star skillers, featuring Mbappe, Ronaldo, and others

Skill moves are an integral aspect of the attacking meta on the virtual pitch, and fans are expecting more of the same in EA FC 24. This is especially with footballers like Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe having five-star skills. These tricky and flashy maneuvers allow players to blitz past defenders and create space for a pass or a shot, making five-star skillers some of the most overpowered in the game.

EA Sports recently took to social media to reveal the highest-rated five-star skillers in the game, and the list consists of some of the most prominent names in the sport. Players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, and Vinicius Jr have made a name for themselves through their flair-based approach to the sport, and their abilities will be accurately depicted in EA FC 24.

Ronaldo and Mbappe are two of the most popular names included in the list of five-star skillers in EA FC 24

Not only is Kylian Mbappe one of the highest-rated and fastest players in EA FC 24, he has also retained his five-star skill move abilities from previous iterations of the series. This has potentially made him the most overpowered attacker.

On the other hand, Cristiano Ronaldo has been severely nerfed in terms of his stats and overall rating, but his five-star skill moves and shooting will still make him viable in-game.

While these two are definitely the most prominent athletes present on this list, they are certainly in elite company as well. FC Barcelona's Alexia Putellas, who is the highest-rated female footballer in the game, as well as Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr, are also inlcuded on this roster.

These five-star skillers will be overpowered in EA FC 24

Based on the details provided by EA Sports, these are the highest-rated skillers in the much-anticipated EA FC 24:

Kylian Mbappe: 91

Alexia Putellas: 91

Caroline Graham Hansen: 90

Neymar Jr: 89

Vinicius Jr: 89

Debinha: 88

Martin Odegaard: 87

Beth Mead: 87

Lina Magull: 87

Riyad Mahrez: 86

Cristiano Ronaldo: 86

Christopher Nkunku: 86

Jamal Musiala: 86

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia: 86

Ousmane Dembele: 86

Kingsley Coman: 85

Marcus Rashford: 85

Memphis Depay: 84

Thiago: 84

Amel Majri: 84

This lineup offers a good mix of both male and female athletes, which is a promising sign for the future of women's football on the virtual pitch. Providing female footballers with the necessary stats and attributes will significantly influence their popularity in EA FC 24 as well as in real-life.