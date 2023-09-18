EA FC 24 ratings: Top 20 fastest players, featuring Mbappe, Vinicius Jr, and others

Pace has always been one of the most important aspects on the virtual pitch, and with Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr. being two of the fastest players in EA FC 24, fans already know what to expect from these superstars in the upcoming game. EA Sports recently took to social media to reveal the top 20 fastest players, and the list features some of the most prominent names in the sport today.

While the players present on this roster are not always the highest-rated in their respective positions, gamers are already anticipating how overpowered they will be due to their sheer speed alone. With the likes of Mbappe and Vinicius Jr. combining both raw pace and overall impressive stats, they will undoubtedly be among the most sought-after players in EA FC 24.

Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr. headline the list of fastest players in EA FC 24

While pace is definitely a valuable asset for a footballer to possess in real life, it is far more important on the virtual pitch. It gives gamers the edge they need to blitz past defenders with ease and create opportunities, with slower athletes often being deemed unusable. Considering how fast players like Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr. are in real life, it comes as no surprise that they are also two of the quickest players in EA FC 24.

This is arguably the most intriguing list EA Sports has released so far, as pace is widely regarded as the most important individual parameter in the history of the franchise. This stat, in particular, heavily influences how well a player performs in the meta of the game, and fans will be expecting the same from EA FC 24.

These speed demons will prove to be valuable additions to any squad in EA FC 24

Expand Tweet

The list features both male and female footballers, as well as a combination of gold and silver cards. This is a testament to how even low-rated players can be made viable with their pace alone. The list consists of:

Kylian Mbappe (OVR: 91, Pace: 97)

Karim Adeyemi (OVR: 80, Pace: 96)

Vinicius Jr (OVR: 89, Pace: 95)

Alphonso Davies (OVR: 83, Pace: 95)

Moussa Diaby (OVR: 84, Pace: 95)

Sirlord Conteh (OVR: 68, Pace: 95)

Trinity Rodman (OVR: 84, Pace: 94)

Delphine Cascarino (OVR: 84, Pace: 94)

Sheraldo Becker (OVR: 78, Pace: 94)

Inaki Williams (OVR: 81, Pace: 94)

Jeremie Frimpong (OVR: 83, Pace: 94)

Ismaila Sarr (OVR:76, Pace: 94)

Michael (OVR: 77, Pace: 94)

Kevin Schade (OVR: 72, Pace: 94)

Rosemonde Kouassi (OVR: 80, Pace: 94)

Ousmane Dembele (OVR: 86, Pace: 93)

Theo Hernandez (OVR: 85, Pace: 93)

Rafael Leao (OVR: 86, Pace: 93)

Rafa (OVR: 83, Pace: 93)

Sophia Smith (OVR: 88, Pace: 93)

The list features new entries as well as some familiar faces, with players like Mbappe, Vinicius Jr., Alphonso Davies, and Inaki Williams retaining their status as pace machines over the years.