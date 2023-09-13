EA FC 24 ratings: Top 20 highest-rated La Liga female players, featuring Putellas, Bonmati, and more

EA Sports has officially revealed the highest-rated La Liga female players in EA FC 24, with the FC Barcelona duo of Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmati in the lead. The Catalan giants have been absolutely dominant in the female side of football. They've won both European and domestic titles, and Alexia Putellas as well as Aitana Bonmat's success is accurately reflected in their overall ratings.

Spanish football has some of the most talented players when it comes to women, with the former player winning the Balon d'Or. Not only does she rival the likes of Haaland and Mbappe as one of the highest-rated players in the game, but her teammate Aitana Bonmati is not far behind either.

FC Barcelona roster dominates La Liga female player ratings in EA FC 24

As the reigning champions in La Liga, it comes as no surprise that FC Barcelona features so prominently in the EA FC 24 top 20 highest-rated La Liga female players list. Led by names like Putellas and Bonmati, this team has arguably the most well-balanced and overpowered roster in all of female football. Appropriately, their talents have now been rewarded with high overalls in FC 24.

However, the league isn't entirely a one-sided spectacle. Athletes from clubs like Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid also feature in this top 20 female lineup. However, the difference in their overalls when compared to Barca's best is rather staggering, and it will be intriguing to see how these players perform in the upcoming title's meta.

These are the highest-rated La Liga Women players in EA FC 24

Based on the information provided by EA Sports, these are the 20 highest-rated women players in the Spanish top flight:

Alexia Putellas: 91

Aitana Bonmati: 90

Caroline Graham Hansen: 90

Mapi Leon: 89

Patri Guijarro: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Lucy Bronze: 87

Sandra Panos: 87

Fridolina Rolfo: 87

Ona Battle: 85

Marta Torrejon: 84

Caroline Weir: 84

Rasheedat Ajibade: 83

Ludmilla: 83

Racheal Kundananji: 83

Claudia Pina: 83

Mayra Ramirez: 83

Manuela Vanegas: 82

Adriana Nanclares: 79

Leicy Santos: 79

From these player ratings, it is evident that the champions are the dominant force in La Liga. The entire top 11 comprises Barca players, which is a testament to their abilities and stronghold over the league title.

With Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmati rivaling the overall ratings and stats of top male footballers, it might be possible that FC Barcelona's women outshine their male counterparts in EA FC 24.