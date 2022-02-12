Barca Femeni - The Most Dominant Football Team Ever?

FC Barcelona have achieved unparalleled success in club football. They have won five Champions League trophies, 26 La Liga titles, 31 Copas del Rey, 13 Supercopas de España, five UEFA Super Cups and three Club World Cups. Most Ballons d'Or have also been won by Barcelona players (6).

The Blaugrana also had arguably the best club team in history in the late 2000s and early 2010s. Despite all this currently, they are struggling on and off the pitch. Years of mismanagement of both the football team and the club's finances have left a heavy toll. However, the truth is far from reality. Barcelona are currently housing the most dominant football team in the world, possibly the greatest team of all time!

Confused?

Barca Femeni, the women's football team of FC Barcelona are arguably the greatest football team of all time, men and women included! Last season, they won the Primera Iberdrola, UEFA Women's Champions League, and the Copa del la Reina. This season, they have already won the Supercopa Femenina and it's incredibly likely that they will win the entire lot all over again.

Barca Femini's Other Planetary Statistics

Arsenal WFC v FC Barcelona: Group C - UEFA Women's Champions League

Barca Femeni play a very dominant style of passing football which embodies the principles that took the men's team to dizzying heights. Over the last year and a half, they have shown quality and domination over other teams on levels unheard of in the sport, be it for men or women.

Currently, Barca Femeni deservely sit at the summit in their league, having won all 21 games they have played. They are 19 points ahead of second placed Real Sociedad, having scored an astronomical 122 goals and conceded a mere six! They need just three more wins to clinch the league.

Last season, they won the league by 25 points, winning 33 of their 34 games. The only blemish came in a late defeat to Atletico Madrid after they had already won the league. They scored a ginormous 167 goals and conceded a measly 15. Intimidating would be an understatement for their opponents since they seem to be scoring a whopping 5.8 goals a game this season and conceding 0.2. Last season, this statistic was 4.9 and 0.4.

Some of the scorelines they rack up are utterly ridiculous. Last week, Barca Femeni defeated second place Real Sociedad 9-1. Other wins include a couple of 8-0 results, a 8-1, three 7-0 wins and a 10-1 battering of Sevilla. It was the same last season as well. A few of them read 9-1,9-0,8-0, 7-1,7-0,9-0 again.

In the Champions League they have been brutal as well. They won the title with ease last year, beating Chelsea 4-0 in the final. They scored 28 goals on their way to the title. This season they have won all group games, scoring 24 already and conceding only one. Barca Femeni are, for obvious reasons, the overwhelming favorites to win it again.

Coming to domestic cups, Barca Femeni won the Supercopa Femenina recently with a 7-0 thrashing of Atletico Madrid in the final. They eased to the Copa del la Reina last season too.

Barca Femeni's spectacularly talented squad

Ballon D'Or : Ceremony At Theatre Du Chatelet In Paris

Barca Femeni are led by Alexia Putellas who is pretty much the best player in the world. She's currently the holder of the Ballon D'or Femenin, UEFA, FIFA, Globe Soccer, World Soccer and IFFHS player of the year awards. She also won the UEFA midfielder of the year and IFFHS playmaker of the year.

The 28-year-old was the highest scoring midfielder in Europe last season with 26 goals. In the current season, she ran riot in the 8-0 thrashing of Valencia where she scored a hat-trick in a mere four minutes!

Partnering her in midfield are Aitana Bonmati and Patri Guijarro, and they often alternate with Mariona Caldentey and Ingrid Engen. Sandra Panos is the keeper and in front of her are Irene Paredes, Maria Leon, Leila Ouahabi, Marta Torrejon and a variation of others.

The forward line is comprised of Jenni Hermoso, Caroline Hansen, Lieke Martens, Fridolina Rolfo and Ana Crnogorcevic. There is also Asisat Oshoala, who became the first African player to win the Women's Champions League last season.

Predictably, their individual statistics are laughably good as well. Oshaola, Martens and Putellas are the top three goalscorers in the league. Between them they have 48 goals, which is more than the goals scored by any other team. Putellas also has 14 assists to go with her 14 goals.

In fact there are eight Barca players in the top 20 goalscorers and eight in the top 20 assisters as well. It is more of the same in the Champions League and it was last season as well. What's more, they are linked with Vivianne Miedema, who is the record goalscorer in the Women's Super League in England.

It's important to reiterate that these are levels that haven't been seen in football before, be it within the men's game or females. So therefore it is worthwhile to watch them as much as possible. In fact, Barca Femeni managed to sell out Camp Nou in less than a week for their UWCL Clasico in March. The men's team hasn't managed this feat this season.

It is also advisable that their compatriots watch them because not only will it help them fate better against Barca, but it will help them vote better in award functions. Surprisingly, not a single Barca Femeni player made it to the FIFA Women's XI of the year, despite shattering all possible records, including the Ballon D'or winner Putellas. This award is voted for by players and coaches across the women's game making it even more inexplicable.

