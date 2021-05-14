Chelsea Women vs Barcelona Femeni prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Women's Champions League Final 2020-21

The UEFA Women's Champions League features one of the most exhilarating football fixtures of the season as Barcelona Femeni lock horns with Chelsea Women at the Gamla Ullevi Stadium in Gothenburg on Sunday. Both teams have enjoyed incredible seasons so far and will want to lift Europe's most coveted trophy on Sunday.

Chelsea Women have been brilliant this season and have lost only one match in what has been a successful league campaign. The Blues thrashed Reading by a 5-0 margin last weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Barcelona Femeni have also enjoyed a flawless domestic season and have won all their 26 league games so far. The Catalans edged Paris Saint-Germain to a narrow 3-2 aggregate victory in the semi-finals and will need to be at their brilliant best this Sunday.

Chelsea Women vs Barcelona Femeni Head-to-Head

Barcelona Femeni and Chelsea Women have never faced each other in an official fixture and will want to make their mark on the biggest stage in European football. Neither side has won the UEFA Women's Champions League before and will be intent on making history on Sunday.

The two sides did meet in a club friendly in 2018 and played out a hard-fought 1-1 draw. Barcelona Femeni and Chelsea Women and shown tremendous improvement over the past two years and are set to put their best foot forward this weekend.

Chelsea Women form guide: W-W-W-L-D

Barcelona Femeni form guide: W-W-W-W-D

Chelsea Women vs Barcelona Femeni Team News

Chelsea Women have a powerful squad

Chelsea Women

Maren Mjelde is yet to recover from her injury and has been ruled out of this fixture. Jessica Carter has been exceptional in recent weeks and is likely to take her place in the starting line-up.

Injured: Maren Mjelde

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Barcelona Femeni have had a prolific season

Barcelona Femeni

Nigerian striker Asisat Oshoala has managed to recover from her injury but is unlikely to start this game. Andrea Pereira is suspended and will likely be replaced by Jana Fernandez against Chelsea Women.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Asisat Oshoala

Suspended: Andrea Pereira

Chelsea Women vs Barcelona Femeni Predicted XI

Chelsea Women Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ann-Katrin Berger; Niamh Charles, Magdalena Eriksson, Millie Bright, Jessica Carter; Sophie Ingle, Melanie Leupolz, Ji So-Yun; Pernille Harder, Fran Kirby, Samantha Kerr

Barcelona Femeni Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sandra Panos; Leila Ouahabi, Maria Pilar Leon, Jana Fernandez, Marta Torrejon; Patricia Guijarro, Aitana Bonmati, Alexia Putellas; Caroline Graham Hansen, Lieke Martens, Jenni Hermoso

Chelsea Women vs Barcelona Femeni Prediction

Barcelona Femeni have scored an astonishing 128 league goals in only 26 matches this season and their free-scoring nature holds them in good stead ahead of this game. The likes of Jenni Hermoso and Lieke Martens can be lethal on their day and will want to make history this weekend.

Chelsea Women have star strikers of their own in Samantha Kerr and Fran Kirby and the prolific duo will have to be sharp against a strong opponent. Barcelona Femeni's stellar domestic record gives them a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Chelsea Women 2-3 Barcelona Femeni

