UCAM Murcia vs Barcelona B prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division B Playoffs 2020-21

Barcelona B face an important test this season as they take on UCAM Murcia in the semi-finals of the Segunda Division B Playoffs on Sunday. Barcelona B have unearthed several gems this season and will be intent on securing promotion in the coming weeks.

UCAM Murcia are formidable opponents and have enjoyed a fruitful campaign in the Segunda B Division this season. The Murcia-based outfit has not been at its best in recent weeks and will need to take it up a notch on Sunday.

Barcelona B, on the other hand, have enjoyed an excellent campaign under Garcia Pimienta this season and will want to make a statement of intent this weekend. The La Masia stalwarts narrowly missed out on promotion last year and will want to make amends in the playoffs this month.

UCAM Murcia vs Barcelona B Head-to-Head

Barcelona B and UCAM Murcia have never faced each other in an official fixture in the Segunda Division and will want to get their head-to-head record off to a positive start this weekend.

UCAM Murcia have enjoyed an impressive campaign this season and have an outside chance of promotion to the Segunda Divison. The Murcia outfit is playing in its own backyard and will need to make the most of the familiar surroundings this weekend.

UCAM Murcia form guide: L-L-W-D-W

Barcelona B form guide: W-W-W-W-L

UCAM Murcia vs Barcelona B Team News

UCAM Murcia have a strong side

UCAM Murcia

UCAM Murcia have a fully-fit squad going into this game and will need to use all the resources at their disposal against Barcelona B. Star winger Victor Diaz has put his fitness concerns behind him this season and will have to play an important role in this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Alex Collado is back for this game

Barcelona B

Garcia Pimienta has several injuries to account for this week with Ferran Sarsanedas, Andres Solano, Alvaro Sanz, and Sergi Rosanas ruled out with long-term injuries. Barcelona B captain Alex Collado has completed his recovery, however, and his presence is a massive boost for the Catalan side.

Injured: Ferran Sarsanedas, Andres Solano, Alvaro Sanz, Sergi Rosanas

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

UCAM Murcia vs Barcelona B Predicted XI

UCAM Murcia Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Biel Ribas; Johan, Charlie Dean, Admonio, Victor Diaz; Jannick Buyla, Rafa de Vicente; Santi Jara, Liberto Beltran, Xemi Fernandez; Isaac Aketxe

Barcelona B Predicted XI (4-3-3): Inaki Pena; Alejandro Balde, Mika Marmol, Roger Riera, Aranu Comas; Nico Gonzalez, Jandro Orellana, Alex Collado; Peque, Konrad de la Fuente, Rey Manaj

UCAM Murcia vs Barcelona B Prediction

Garcia Pimienta has managed to build one of the best Barcelona B sides in years this season and will want his young charges to prove their mettle this month. The likes of Konrad de la Fuente, Alex Collado, and Nico Gonzalez have bright futures in the first team and will want to step up in this match.

UCAM Murcia have experienced a slump this month and will need to take it up a notch against Garcia Pimienta's side. Barcelona B are the better team at the moment and hold a slight upper hand going into this match.

Prediction: UCAM Murcia 2-3 Barcelona B

