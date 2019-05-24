5 Barcelona B players likely to be a part of the first team next season

Barcelona B acts as a talent supplier to FC Barcelona and is a thriving ground for La Masia players

Barcelona B is the reserve team of FC Barcelona and currently plays in Segunda Division B. It is being managed by Xavi Garcia Pimienta and occupies the play-off spots at the time of writing. The main aim of the reserve team has never been of gaining promotion or securing big sponsorship deals but rather help the La Masia youngsters integrate into the first team.

The Barcelona B team has a playing style similar to the first team, hence, easing the process of adaptation and helping the youngsters integrate into the first team easily and efficiently. Recently a lot of reserve team players have failed to establish themselves as first-team regulars with Sergi Roberto being the exception. But things have started to change and under Valverde nine Barcelona B players have debuted for the first team with Carles Alena even getting promoted to the 1st team halfway through the season.

Many of the first team players have been put on sale by the club and with Copa America and various other such tournaments being held in the summer, the core of the team won't be available for the pre-season tour and hence, provides a chance for the youngsters to impress the coach. If the players utilize the minutes provided to them by the coach during the pre-season efficiently, they could become a part of the 1st team and might even get promoted like Alena halfway through the next season. Hence we look at 5 Barcelona B players likely to be a part of the first team next season.

#5 Moussa Wague

Wague is right now one of the brightest talents to come from the African continent

Moussa Wague is a Senegalese footballer who plays at right back. In August 2018, Wague joined Barcelona, for a fee of €5 million. In the summer, he became the youngest African to score in the World Cup, in Senegal’s game against Japan. Wague is described as a player who is very agile and has a tendency to attack at every opportunity.

He made his senior debut against Girona in Catalan Super Cup and official debut against Huesca in La Liga. Wague has featured for Barcelona B 20 times this season and has scored 3 goals and provided 2 more assists. He has made 1.2 tackles and 1.6 interceptions per game while also making a clearance per game. This shows that he is not lazy in his defensive duties and has the mentality to become a Barcelona player.

If he continues like this, he would not only make it to the first team but also force the club to sell Roberto or Semedo in a few years time to make place for him in the first team.

