EA FC 24 Mia Hamm Icon SBC leaked: Possible costs and more

Recent leaks on social media have hinted at the arrival of the EA FC 24 Mia Hamm Icon card as an SBC in Ultimate Team, much to the delight of gamers worldwide. The American legend is widely regarded as one of the best strikers in the game due to her combination of five-star skills and five-star skill moves, and even her base version is extremely overpowered.

While gamers will be disappointed that the leak does not apply to her boosted TOTY Icon variant, the base version is not far off when it comes to the overall rating, stats, and PlayStyles. With the Power Shot PlayStyle+, she can score from anywhere and her status as a new Icon in Ultimate Team will make the EA FC 24 Mia Hamm Icon SBC an exciting proposition.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks from X/FIFATradingRomania.

Possible cost of the EA FC 24 Mia Hamm Icon SBC

With women being added to Ultimate Team, there have been many new options for gamers to experiment with on the virtual pitch. These female athletes have proven to be especially efficient in attack due to their agility, and the newly added EA FC 24 Mia Hamm Icon card is a testament to how overpowered women attackers can be in the current meta of the game.

Expand Tweet

The American legend is currently worth around 1.5 million coins in the transfer market. However, EA Sports has been overpricing recent Icon SBCs, such as Lev Yashin and Jairzinho, so fans can expect the upcoming leaked SBC to cost around 1.8 to 2 million coins.

Will it be worth completing the EA FC 24 Mia Hamm Icon SBC?

Often compared to Ronaldo Nazario on the virtual pitch due to her combination of five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot, the EA FC 24 Mia Hamm Icon card is an elite-tier attacker in the current meta of the game. Despite not being as impressive as her TOTY Icon card and not possessing a Double PlayStyle+, the 93-rated item is still impressive and possesses the following stats:

Pace: 92

Shooting: 93

Passing: 86

Dribbling: 92

Defending: 54

Physicality: 81

Depending on the price of the SBC and the cost of fodder during the ongoing Golazo promo, this should be a worthwhile proposition for gamers to grind over time in Ultimate Team.