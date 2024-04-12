“I spent 200 million euros and he only knows how to ‘Siuuuu’” - When Al-Nassr chief allegedly slammed Cristiano Ronaldo in viral video

Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Al Nassr was celebrated by most in the Middle Eastern country as he was the biggest name to join a Saudi Pro League side. Reports suggested that the Portuguese star was pocketing €200 million per season, making him the footballer with the biggest contract in the world.

However, one Al Nassr chief was furious with Ronaldo following Al Nassr's loss to Al Ittihad in the Saudi Super Cup last season. He was seen mocking the former Manchester United forward in a video that went viral.

He was heard saying (via Latestly):

"Get out of here. I spent 200 million euros and he [Ronaldo] only knows how to go 'Siuuuu'. It's not possible."

Ronaldo was in the headlines for the wrong reason earlier this year after the match against Al-Shabab. The Portuguese was seen making an obscene gesture towards the opponent fans, as they were chanting Lionel Messi's name.

Ronaldo issued an apology for it, stating:

"I will always respect the cultures of all countries, as I have respected to this day, but not always what people see is reality," he said.

"As I said and I will say again, it is obvious that I will not do it again in this country, but in Europe, it is very normal. Sometimes the passion and excitement of the game leads us to make some mistakes," he added.

Cristiano Ronaldo has played 56 matches for Al Nassr and managed to score 50 times for the Saudi team.

Cristiano Ronaldo fooled by big contract, claims Rivaldo

Brazilian legend Rivaldo was talking to Mundo Deportivo when he claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo was tricked by the Saudi Pro League contract. He believes that the Portuguese should have returned to Real Madrid to finish his career and not moved to the Middle East.

He said:

"I understand that sometimes the players are fooled by the big contract they sign in Saudi Arabia but then life there is more closed and football is not always as easy as expected. So, you may be going through a phase of some disappointment and even reflection. If the money you're getting makes up for the not-so-happy life you're living right now. It would be good for him and for football to see Cristiano Ronaldo return to Real Madrid to finish his career. Of course, the fans have to understand that they cannot demand the same from him as when he was 25 or 26 years old, but he can still help the club in more conquests."

Reports suggest Cristiano Ronaldo is open to signing a new contract at the Saudi club.

