Cristiano Ronaldo makes decision regarding his future at Al-Nassr: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly set to remain with Al-Nassr and sign a new deal which will keep him at the club beyond the summer of 2025. The 40-year-old's agreement expires in the summer, and there were rumors that the Portugal international could move away from Saudi Arabia.

Ad

It is a report from journalist Santi Aouna that says that Al-Nassr and Ronaldo have already agreed to terms. Providing an update about the 40-year-old's future, he wrote on his X account (formerly Twitter):

"Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at Al-Nassr. Full agreement in place between the parties. Saudi sources told us he HAS already signed his new contract with Al-Nassr."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

It doesn't seem surprising to learn that Ronaldo has agreed to remain with the Saudi Pro League outfit, with the 2026 FIFA World Cup around the corner. The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star continues to be the first-choice striker for Portugal.

Ronaldo came to Al-Nassr in January 2023 on a free transfer after having his contract mutually terminated at Old Trafford. Since joining the side, he's made 105 appearances across competitions, bagging 93 goals and 19 assists. However, the veteran has yet to win the Saudi Pro League.

Ad

Ronaldo has shown that he's still capable of performing well, having made 41 appearances across competitions this season, bagging 35 goals and four assists.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino discusses prospect of Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo playing Club World Cup amid exit rumors

Cristiano Ronaldo

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has discussed the chance of Cristiano Ronaldo participating in the Club World Cup after his side failed to qualify for the competition. Moreover, the striker himself made a cryptic social media post on May 27 that suggested a move away.

Ad

Infantino believes that there is a chance for Ronaldo to join a team participating in the Club World Cup this summer and said during a stream with YouTuber iShowSpeed (via BBC Sport):

"Ronaldo might play for one of the teams as well at the Club World Cup."

"There are discussions with some clubs, so if any club is watching and is interested in hiring Ronaldo for the Club World Cup... who knows, who knows?"

With fresh reports stating that Ronaldo could stay with his current employers, it seems unlikely that he would feature in the aforementioned competition in the United States of America. The Portuguese star's arch-rival Lionel Messi will be in action for Inter Miami against Al-Ahly in the tournament opener on June 15.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rahul Naresh Rahul has been a European football journalist for Sportskeeda since 2023. A B.B.A. L.L.B. graduate, he captained his university football team and also played for Boca Juniors Football School during his initial years, and also coached his university's girls team. He always aims to translate his tactical awareness, knowledge of the sport and first-hand experience into well-researched articles for his readers.



A follower of the beautiful game since 2014, Rahul is an avid Arsenal and a match-going Bengaluru FC fan. His favorite footballer is Mesut Ozil due to his love for nimble-footed playmakers, while his favorite manager is the legendary Arsene Wenger owing to the Frenchman's attractive style of football.



Rahul, whose favorite FIFA World Cup moment is Lionel Messi lifting the trophy in 2022, has interviewed grassroots expert Tom Byer in the past and gained insight into Japanese football. He also believes Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland can rule the footballing world and take Ronaldo and Messi's place.



When he is not writing, Rahul likes to spend his time playing football, following the Indian Super League and watching other sports. He is also a huge cricket fan and supports Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Know More