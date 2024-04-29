WNBA player Isabelle Harrison recently collaborated with Jordan for a campaign and shared some of the behind-the-scenes (BTS) footage on her Instagram on 24 April, 2024. She added pop singer Beyonce's song II Hands II Heaven in her post, with a caption where she mentioned how this campaign feels like when dreams turn into reality.

Isabelle Harrison is an American basketball player, currently playing for the Chicago Sky team of the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA). She is also the daughter of former NFL player, Dennis Harrison Jr.

As soon as Isabelle shared the BTS video from her latest Jordan campaign, fans flooded her comment section to appreciate her, where one user said,

"She is the moment😍"

Fans excited as WNBA player Isabelle Harrison shares BTS of Jordan Brand campaign (Image via Instagram/ @omg_itsizzyb)

While some other fans could not stop commenting about the fact of how good she was looking in her BTS video from her Jordann campaign. Here's what they had to say,

She captioned her Instagram post with a message thanking the Jordan brand family,

"when dreams turn to reality 💫There’s nothing like being apart The Jordan Family. Had an amazing trip to New York for the Jordan Brand Classic. The Future is Bright"

Isabelle Harrison's look for the Jordan Campaign

The football player sported a very minimal white and black look for her Jordan campaign. In her BTS video from the shoot, she was seen donning an asymmetrical white top with a cut-out in the shoulder sleeves. For the bottoms, she chose a wide-leg black track pant.

She further styled her look with a grey bomber jacket and a pair of white sneakers. For her hair, Isabelle opted for a braided ponytail look that suited her curly hair. She accessorized her look with a layered dainty gold triangle-shaped necklace, a pair of gold hoop earrings, and a ring on her index finger.

Isabelle Harrison for Coachella

The Coachella music festival took place in California from April 19 to 21, 2024, and was attended by Isabelle Harrison. She took to her Instagram to share her look from both the days she attended.

For her first look, the football player opted for a white bow-tie top with a shimmery green skirt. She further accessorized her look with a golden waist belt, colorful threads tied onto her hair, beaded layered necklaces, a green eyeshadow look, and pink overlined lips.

For her second look at Coachella, Isabelle chose a dark and grunge aesthetic and donned a black corset-style halter neck top, and a black denim mini skirt. She kept the overall look simple and chic and wore layered silver necklaces, and bracelets and tied her hair in a twist ponytail.

Isabelle joining the Jordan brand is a great achievement for her and fans cannot wait to see more of this collaboration.