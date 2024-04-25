5 Topical performance products from Rhino Skin Solutions for climbers

Rhino Skin Solutions, a Redmond, Oregon-based brand, is known for making skin and performance solutions and products that are perfect for climbers and anyone who loves outdoor adventures. Their range of products is made using earth-grown ingredients and features 12 skin solutions that help cleanse, soothe, moisturize, repair, and protect.

What sets Rhino Skin Solutions apart from other like brands is their team of “skin abuse specialists” testing their products, which include athletes like American rock climber Jesse Grupper who has qualified for the 2024 Olympics, US Olympic Team’s Natalie Grossman, and Olympic climbing gold medalist Janja Garnbret.

According to their website:

"[Rhino Skin Solutions products are] topical performance products for skin, muscles, and joints—made by climbers, for your adventure."

5 Best products from Rhino Skin Solutions for climbers

Team Sportskeeda has curated the five best topical performance products from Rhino Skin Solutions, designed for the hard-working hands of climbers.

1) Repair Cream

A non-greasy lotion designed for climbers, it’s supposed to soothe sore and work skin, muscles, and joints after a hard activity and can be applied on any part of the skin that needs repair and quick recovery.

Made with natural ingredients, this Rhino Skin Solutions cream has menthol and magnesium, both known for their pain-relief effects. The added honey is for moisture and antibacterial benefits, willow bark for swelling, and salicylic acid for skin regeneration.

Price: $18.95

2) Performance

Rhino Skins Solutions Performance is a 2-in-1 product that combines a non-aluminum antiperspirant formula with a lightweight, non-greasy moisturizer that can be used on sweaty hands and feet about 6-8 hours before activity.

Core ingredients include methenamine, a non-aluminum antiperspirant, menthol for pain relief, willow bark to relieve inflammation, and grape seed oil to support skin elasticity.

Price: $18.95

3) Split+

Split+ (Image via Rhino Skin Solutions)

A product designed for wound care, it has a whipped balm texture that is supposed to clean and heal severely dry, chapped, worn, and cracked skin and can be applied to clean damaged skin.

With beta glucan, L-carnosine, and Dragon’s blood, this Rhino Skin Solutions product claims to speed collagen formation and wound closure. It also has calendula and vitamin E, which are known to support skin health.

Price: $18.95

4) Tip Juice

Tip Juice is a skin toughener with a plant-based formula designed for use on very sweaty or clammy hands and fingertips. With 12% Methenamine antiperspirant and alcohol as a degreaser, it can be sprayed on the skin once a week to minimize sweating and increase crimping durability.

The formula also includes menthol, which is known for its cooling analgesic effects. According to their website, the product takes eight hours to activate, so, no rinsing until after the 8th hour, and its effects are supposed to last three days.

Price: $16

5) Skeeter Scatter

Skitter Scatter (Image via Rhino Skin Solutions)

Designed for every outdoor enthusiast, Skeeter Scatter is a plant-based bug repellant that is supposed to repel mosquitoes for up to four hours and is also Deet-free. It claims to protect against mosquitoes, including those that can transmit Dengue, West Nile, Chikungunya, and Zika viruses.

With 5% citronella oil and lemon eucalyptus oil as repelling ingredients, it’s not sticky or greasy on the skin and has a more refreshing scent than the usual bug spray smell.

Price: $12.75

These are the five best topical performance products from Rhino Skin Solutions, which can be trusty items in a climber’s skincare arsenal or for any outdoor adventurer. For anyone who spends plenty of time outdoors, these items are available for purchase at the mentioned prices on the official website of the brand.