6 Sport sunscreens for athletes

Sport sunscreens feature specialized formulas that stand up to the challenges of workouts and active lifestyles. With their performance-based formulas, they take sun protection to the next level.

They are specifically formulated for individuals who spend a lot of time outdoors, exposed to the sun and its grave side effects, like outdoor enthusiasts and athletes. Unlike regular sunblocks, sport sunscreens take sun protection a step further with water- or sweat-resistant formulas, sometimes, even both.

Sport sunscreens, in general, are water-resistant for up to 40 or 80 minutes. These options are excellent for those doing water activities. Sport sunblocks also come in various forms, including creams, lotions, sprays, and gels.

Disclaimer: This list is curated by the writer. We may have missed out on a few products or brands, let us know more in the comments.

1) EltaMD Skincare UV Sport Sunscreen

SPF level: SPF 50

Price: $31 (EltaMD)

It has an oil-free formula and is fragrance-free, claims to be water-resistant for 80 minutes, and is also sweat-resistant.

It uses a transparent zinc oxide (9%), which can protect the skin from UVA and UVB without leaving a white cast.

Other active ingredients include:

octinoxate (7.5%)

octisalate (5%)

An additional ingredient is vitamin E, which fights free radicals and fades visible signs of aging.

2) Australian Gold Extreme Sport Spray Gel

SPF level: SPF 30

Price: $10.99 (Australian Gold)

The quick-drying and non-greasy spray gel sunscreen claims to be sweat- and water-resistant for 80 minutes.

It features the brand’s Ultra Chill Technology and broad-spectrum protection, which can protect from both UVA and UVB while providing a cooling, refreshing effect on the skin.

Active ingredients include:

avobenzone (3%)

homosalate (7.5%)

It also has tea tree oil and aloe vera, which are known to soothe red and irritated complexion, and has a coastal breeze fragrance.

3) Coppertone Sport 50 Sunscreen Spray

SPF level: SPF 50

Price: $18.38 (Walmart)

It’s a 4-in-1 performance sunscreen that claims to feel light and breathable on the skin. It has a water-resistant formula for 80 minutes, is sweat-resistant, and can offer UVA and UVB protection.

Its four active ingredients comprise:

avobenzone (3%)

homosalate (10%)

octisalate (5%)

octocrylene (5%)

The formula doesn’t contain any trace of oxybenzone, octinoxate, PABA, Phthalates, and dyes, but has fragrance in it.

4) Neutrogena Sport Sunscreen

SPF level: SPF 70+

Price: $10.99 (Neutrogena)

It is an oil-free sunscreen lotion formula that is PABA-free and non-comedogenic. It claims to be sweat and water-resistant for 80 minutes. It uses the brand’s Helioplex Technology to deliver broad-spectrum UVA and UVB sun protection.

Its five active ingredients comprise:

avobenzone (3%)

homosalate (15%)

octisalate (5%)

octocrylene (4%)

oxybenzone (5%)

It also has jojoba esters, which is a known skin-softening agent and can help the skin retain moisture and stay hydrated for long.

5) Alba Botanica Sport Sunscreen

SPF level: SPF 50

Price: $11.48 (Amazon)

This product has a biodegradable, 100% vegetarian formula and doesn’t contain octinoxate, oxybenzone, or synthetic fragrances. It’s non-comedogenic and claims to be water-resistant for up to 80 minutes.

Its active ingredients comprise:

avobenzone (3%)

homosalate (10%)

octocrylene (10%)

octisalate (5%)

It has aloe vera juice and avocado oil, which are both known to help fight signs of aging.

6) SolRx Sport SPF 50 Sunscreen

SPF level: SPF 50

Price: $15.99

It is a fragrance-free, non-nano, and oxybenzone-free sunscreen that is also reef-friendly. With the brand’s Waterblock formula, the sunscreen offers broad-spectrum protection as well as sweat and water resistance for up to 80 minutes.

Its four active ingredients comprise:

avobenzone (3%)

octisalate (5%)

homosalate (15%)

octocrylene (10%)

It also has tocopherol and aloe leaf extracts, which help fight signs of aging.

For anyone who wants to amp up their sun protection while working out, training, swimming, or any other outdoor activity, these sport sunscreens are available at the mentioned prices on their official brand websites and stores like Sephora, Ulta, and Amazon.