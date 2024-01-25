By using the best Korean sunscreens for dry skin, one can get both hydration and a UV shield from a single product. Broad-spectrum sunscreens reign supreme when it comes to shielding the skin from damaging UVA and UVB. However, one should also choose a product that’s specific to their skin type.

For anybody suffering from dry, flaky, and itchy skin, the best Korean sunscreens should be able to do two things: keep the skin moisturized and well-protected against UV damage. With this in mind, sunscreen formulas that include hydrating and skin-soothing emollients like hyaluronic acid, ceramides, glycerin, and honey are the best.

7 best Korean sunscreens for dry skin that pamper and shield

1. Round Lab Birch Juice Moisturizing Sunscreen

Birch tree sap is favored as a skin-nourishing ingredient, thanks to its extensive enzymes, proteins, antioxidants, and minerals.

Infused with birch sap vitamins, the Round Lab Birch Juice Moisturizing Sunscreen does double duty as a sun shield and skin-hydrating product. In addition, niacinamide, sodium hyaluronate, and annua extract provide soothing and hydrating effects, drenching dry skin with much-needed moisture.

Price: $18 (Amazon)

2. Espoir Water Splash Sun Cream

Looking for the best Korean sunscreens for dry skin that shield and pamper at the same time? Consider the water droplet-bursting formulation of Expoir’s Water Splash Sun Cream.

Its cream-type formula enriched with vitamin E and six types of herb extract provides the skin with abundant moisture without any sticky feel or oily finish, leaving the skin feeling soft and looking healthier.

Price: $14.61 (Espoir official website)

3. Beauty of Joseon Relief Sun: Rice + Probiotic

A century-old Korean skincare favorite, rice bran water is considered the “beauty water” for its skin-moisturizing amino acids and minerals.

Packed with vitamin-rich rice extract and grain-fermented skincare ingredients, Beauty of Joseon Relief Sun provides the skin with moisture and nourishment. While rich in nourishment, the lightweight cream texture is not sticky on the skin, making it a sound choice for layering with makeup.

Price: $18 (Beauty of Joseon official website)

4. d’Alba Waterfull Essence Sun Cream

Anybody desiring the best Korean sunscreens for dry skin can add the d’Alba Waterfull Essence Sun Cream to their everyday regimen. The product features the brand’s star ingredient — Trufferol, an antioxidant-rich infusion of premium Italian white truffles and vitamin E.

In addition, its fresh and luxurious essence-like consistency glides effortlessly, moisturizing and protecting the skin without a white cast.

Price: $30 (d’Alba official website)

5. Thank You Farmer Sun Project Water Sun Cream

Specially formulated for dry skin, Thank You Farmer’s Sun Project Water Sun Cream features a combination of hydrators and oils to provide intense and long-lasting hydration.

The sun cream’s primary soothing ingredients are bamboo water, centella asiatica, and aloe extract, which are favorite natural ingredients that calm and refresh dry and compromised skin barriers.

Price: $21.59 (Amazon)

6. Suntique I’m Safe for Sensitive Skin

Both dry and sensitive skin can benefit from the non-chemical and hypoallergenic formula of Suntique’s I’m Safe for Sensitive Skin sunscreen. Perfect for immediate hydration, the moist essence texture that is easily absorbed into the skin makes this product among the best Korean sunscreens for dry skin.

In addition, aloe leaf extracts and cica provide soothing effects, effectively calming irritated and sensitive skin.

Price: $15 (Amazon)

7. Missha Essence Sun Milk

A multi-tasking skincare product, Missha Essence Sun Milk features four key ingredients to give dry skin what it needs — Oriental Tea Newplex for hydration, Antozone-Rose bud extract for skin protection, six essence complex for nutrition, and Thanaka extract for additional moisture.

Blended in a light, hydrating, milky texture, these ingredients leave dry skin with a well-protected, moisturized finish.

Price: $13 (Missha official website)

Besides moisturizing formulations, the best Korean sunscreens for dry skin are also hypoallergenic and fragrance-free, leaving you with nourished, plump, glowy, and well-protected skin without any risk of skin irritation or redness.

To get the best sun protection, remember to apply the best Korean sunscreens for dry skin at least 10-20 minutes before heading outside.

