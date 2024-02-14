7 Best Korean chemical sunscreens for maximum sun protection

Korean chemical sunscreens are known for their lightweight formula. They feel like moisturizers on the skin rather than heavy, oily sunscreens. Providing sun protection as well as radiance-boosting power, they leave the skin with a transparent, glassy finish without chalkiness or white cast.

Moreover, Korean sunscreens feature ingredients found in favorite K-beauty serums and moisturizers, like hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, ceramides, and Centella asiatica, or Cica for short.

So, when using Korean chemical sunscreens, an individual is not only protecting the skin from UVA and UVB, but they are also adding an extra layer of hydrating, smoothing, and brightening effects.

7 Best Korean chemical sunscreens

From gels to sticks to creams, there is a Korean chemical sunscreen for everyone. Below, we’ve curated a list of seven of the dominating chemical sunscreens in the K-beauty scene.

COSRX Vitamin E Vitalizing Sunscreen

Isntree Watery Sun Gel

Beauty of Joseon Relief Sun

AHC Sun Stick

Round Lab Birch Juice Sunscreen

SKIN1004 Hyalu-Cica Sun Serum

Innisfree Daily UV Defense Sunscreen

1) COSRX Vitamin E Vitalizing Sunscreen

SPF: 50+

Price: $23 (COSRX)

Formulated with vitamin E, this Korean chemical sunscreen from COSRX provides both sun protection and antioxidant care. With Tocopherol coupled with cacao, it repairs damaged skin and fights visible signs of aging and oxidation.

Those with oily skin types can also benefit from the formula’s sebum-controlling effects. It gives the skin a soft, dewy finish without a heavy, oily residue.

2) Isntree Hyaluronic Watery Sun Gel

SPF: 50+

Price: $27 (Stylevana)

With a watery gel texture and broad-spectrum sun protection, this Korean chemical sunscreen provides moisturizing sun care. It’s best for all skin types but especially for dry skin with its eight types of hyaluronic acid that inject deep moisturizing features.

Its skin-barrier-strengthening abilities also benefit those with irritated, sensitive skin types.

3) Beauty of Joseon Relief Sun

SPF: 50+

Price: $18 (Beauty of Joseon)

With rice water extract and probiotics, this Beauty of Joseon sunscreen is for anybody desiring a sun-protected, healthy-looking complexion. With rich amino acids and vitamins, it nourishes the skin while protecting it from harmful UVA and UVB.

Meanwhile, the lightweight texture is similar to a moisturizer. It’s comfortable on the skin, doesn’t leave a white cast, and gives off a glowy but not oily finish.

4) AHC Sun Stick

SPF: 50+

Price: $15 (YesStyle)

This double-shield sun stick from AHC can effectively block both UV rays and solar heat or IR rays. Meanwhile, the brand’s exclusive Nano Emulsion technology from naturally derived ingredients soothes irritated and sensitized skin.

Additional five types of nature-derived water provide the skin with refreshing hydration throughout the day.

5) Round Lab Birch Juice Sunscreen

SPF: 50+

Price: $28 (Round Lab)

This Korean chemical sunscreen from Round Lab works as a moisturizer and sunscreen hybrid. With a thick lotion-gel texture, it injects deep moisture into the skin while protecting against UV rays.

Ingredients like birch juice, hyaluronic acid, and niacinamide keep the complexion hydrated and glowing.

6) Skin1004 Hyalu-Cica Water-Fit Sun Serum

SPF: 50+

Price: $7.60 (SKIN1004)

Leaving the skin protected and nourished, this chemical sunscreen from K-beauty blocks UV while simultaneously moisturizing the skin without a heavy feeling or white cast. The hydrating and soothing effects of hyaluronic acid and Centella asiatica keep the skin calm and silky-smooth.

With a lightweight watery formula, this sunscreen is suitable for oily skin types.

7) Innisfree Daily UV Defense Sunscreen

SPF: 36

Price: $16 (Sephora)

This sunscreen from Innisfree promises daily UV protection and lightweight hydration. Lightweight and fast-absorbing, the formula doesn’t make the skin greasy.

Ingredients like Cica and green tea further provide soothing hydration and irritation relief. Meanwhile, sunflower seed oil delivers lightweight moisture and an instant glowy finish.

These Korean chemical sunscreen picks are truly multi-tasking products that provide more than sun protection. While physical sunscreens are a better option for ultra-sensitive skin types, Korean chemical sunscreens absorb into the skin.

Also, their chemical formulation makes them sweat and water-resistant. These Korean sunscreens absorb quickly into the skin and don't leave any white cast.

