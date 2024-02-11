7 best Korean mineral sunscreens for sensitive skin

The best Korean mineral sunscreens for sensitive skin are carefully crafted to cocoon the skin with a physical barrier. It provides protection from the sun’s UV rays without aggravating existing skin issues.

Formulated with zinc oxide or titanium dioxide, sometimes both, they are more gentle on the skin. Mineral or physical sunscreens are less likely to cause stinging, redness, or irritation. It’s mainly because they are not absorbed into the skin, unlike chemical filters in chemical sunscreens.

What’s more? The best Korean mineral sunscreens are fortified with loads of soothing ingredients. Rice and Heartleaf extracts are common components used for calming sensitive skin types. Moreover, the textures of Korean mineral sunscreens are generally rich, which leaves the skin with a lovely mattified finish.

From Innisfree to Torriden: 7 best Korean mineral sunscreens suitable for sensitive skin

There are plenty of sunscreens on the market, but it can be tough to find one that sensitive skin can tolerate or even love. Hence, we’ve decided to list seven of the best Korean mineral sunscreens that work best for sensitive skin types.

I'm From Rice Sunscreen

Innisfree UV Active Poreless Sunscreen

Anua Airy Sun Cream

Thank You Farmer Safe Sun Fluid

Torriden Dive-in Mild Sunscreen

Goodal Heartleaf Mineral Filter Sun Cream

Rovectin Aqua Soothing UV Protection

1. I’m From Rice Sunscreen

SPF: 50+

UV filter: zinc oxide

Price: $18.90 (Stylevana)

This non-nano zinc oxide sunscreen from I’m From blocks both UVA and UVB. But besides sun protection, the zinc oxide component is also helpful for sensitive skin as it has excellent soothing effects. It calms skin that is irritated with UV radiation.

Fortified with 41% Goami rice extracts, this Korean sunscreen gives sensitive skin the care it needs. Rich in amino acids, it removes skin impurities and makes the skin texture feel soft and silky-smooth.

2. Innisfree UV Active Poreless Sunscreen

SPF: 50+

UV filters: zinc oxide and titanium dioxide

Price: $25.76 (YesStyle)

The UV Active Poreless Sunscreen from Innisfree is the best Korean physical sunscreen for those who want vegan sun protection. With non-nano particles, it protects as well as prevents irritation for sensitive skin types.

Infused with five of Jeju's finest ingredients, it provides nourishment for weary and irritated skin. It has Citrus Unshiu peel extract to fight oxidative stress and Aronia arbutifolia extract that boosts collagen production.

Read more: 10 Best Collagen peptides for skin

3. Anua Airy Sun Cream

SPF: 50+

UV filter: zinc oxide

Price: $13.79 (YesStyle)

This physical sunscreen from Anua features broad-spectrum sun protection. With powder dispersion technology, it protects the skin while leaving its texture supple and without white cast. Free of 20 toxic ingredients, allergens, and irritants, this sun cream is suitable for sensitive skin.

Meanwhile, its centella asiatica, artemisia capillaries, and houttuynia cordata extracts help soothe irritation and sensitivity.

4. Thank You Farmer Safe Sun Fluid Age 0880

SPF: 50+

UV filter: titanium dioxide

Price: $32 (Thank You Farmer)

This titanium dioxide liquid sunscreen from Thank You Farmer protects the skin from UVA and UVB, preventing sunburn and sun damage. With a lightweight and non-greasy formula, it leaves zero residue.

It’s fortified with camellia flower, chamomile, and pancratium maritimum extracts. With these ingredients, the sunscreen hydrates, soothes, and repairs for a smoother, more flawless complexion.

5. Torriden Dive-in Mild Sunscreen

SPF: 50+

UV filter: zinc oxide

Price: $26 (YesStyle)

This 100% zinc oxide sunscreen from Torriden is the best Korean mineral sunscreen for protection and moisturization. Infused with low molecular hyaluronic acid, it injects the skin with moisture from deep within. Sensitive skin can benefit from such hydration, alleviating any signs of dryness and irritation.

With a non-greasy formula, it blends nicely into the skin, leaving a natural-looking matte finish without residue or white cast.

Read more: 7 Best Korean sunscreens for dry skin

6. Goodal Heartleaf Calming Mineral Filter Sun Cream

SPF: 50+

UV filter: zinc oxide

Price: $16.46 (YesStyle)

A light, moisturizing mineral sunscreen without any sticky sensation, it applies and absorbs on the skin like a hydrating cream. Sensitive skin that needs extra nourishment can benefit from its soothing Houttuynia cordata extract.

Additional 10 types of hyaluronic acid provide lightweight moisture that seeps into the skin without caking and white cast.

Read more: 7 Best Goodal skincare products

7. Rovectin Aqua Soothing Sun Cream

SPF: 50+

UV filter: zinc oxide

Price: $31 (Rovectin)

This gentle and ultra-hydrating sun cream from Rovectin is the best Korean mineral sunscreen for nourishment and skin protection. With zinc oxide as an active ingredient, it shields the skin from harmful UVA, UVB, and blue lights.

Meanwhile, the added benefits of Jeju Stellaria Media Extract and Glucoside hydrate and enhance the skin’s moisture barrier.

There you have it, seven of the best Korean mineral sunscreens that are worth adding to one’s daily skincare rotation.

One can get their hands on these sensitive skin-friendly best Korean mineral sunscreens from the brand’s official website or through stores like Stylevana, Soko Glam, and Amazon.

Read more: 10 Best silicone-free moisturizers for sensitive skin