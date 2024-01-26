10 Best Collagen peptides for skin health, elasticity, and more

Formulated for anti-aging, the best collagen peptides mean fewer wrinkles and fine lines, better skin hydration, and an overall youthful-looking complexion. It is intriguing, but what exactly are collagen peptides?

One may be familiar with collagen for anti-aging. But something new may prove as effective if not more—collagen peptides.

On the surface, they sound like the same thing and offer a slew of similar skincare benefits. However, the main difference lies in their molecular weight. In its natural state, collagen is too large to be absorbed through the skin to do any good, whereas collagen peptides are smaller molecules, more bioavailable, and therefore more easily absorbed.

10 Best Collagen peptides for youthful-looking complexion

Below, we’ve listed 10 of the best collagen peptides to try:

Marine Collagen Peptide by Mary & May

Collagen Peptide Face Moisturizer by Olay Regenerist

Collagen Peptide Firming Ampoule Cream by Innisfree

Collagen Peptide Serum from The Inkey List

Collagen Peptide Serum from It’s Skin

Aqua Collagen Peptide Multi Cream from DewyTree

Better Screen UV Serum Facial Sunscreen by Kiehl’s

Collagen Peptide Hydra Ampoule by Hanskin

40% Collagen Peptide Plumping Serum by Aprilskin

Aqua Collagen Peptide Triple Gel Essence Serum by S.Nature

1) Mary & May Marine Collagen Peptide

Formulated with 95% low-molecular-weight collagen, the serum delivers a boost of collagen to the skin, restoring its firmness and refining visible lines and wrinkles without being greasy.

The certified clean beauty and hypoallergenic formulation is quick-absorbing and safe for all skin types, including sensitive skin.

Price: $22.50 (Mary & May)

2) Olay Regenerist Collagen Peptide 24 Face Moisturizer

With a creamy formula enriched with collagen peptide and 99% pro-vitamin B3 (niacinamide), the moisturizer provides 24 hours of intense hydration, transforming dull and sagging skin with its plumping moisture.

Its lightweight texture provides immediate hydration without a sticky residue, it is expertly formulated without fragrance, mineral oils, dues, phthalates, and parabens.

Price: $29.99 (Olay)

3) Innisfree Collagen Peptide Firming Ampoule Cream

The best collagen peptides from Jeju Green Sea Fingers in Innisfree’s firming ampoule cream are customized to improve skin texture, elasticity, and overall appearance for sensitive and troubled skin.

Complementing collagen peptides are eight types of peptide complexes that further restore the skin’s resilience, leaving you with plump and healthy skin.

Price: $29.55 (YesStyle)

4) The Inkey List Collagen Peptide Serum

The dual-peptide formula of The Inkey List’s collagen peptide serum powers the skin’s natural ability to reduce signs of aging. Syn-Tacks Dual Peptide provides the skin with collagen-boosting effects, while Matrixyl 3000 supports the skin’s collagen production. Together, they help the skin appear plumper and firmer.

Price: $16 (Sephora)

5) It’s Skin Peptide Collagen Serum

It is a serum formulation that wraps the skin with firm moisture and is a rich source of vitamins to compact wrinkles, sagging, and fine lines, offering the skin a lifting appearance. The lightweight, creamy texture is absorbed tightly by dry skin, giving it solid moisture and firming support.

Price: $18.99 (Amazon)

6) DewyTree Aqua Collagen Peptide Multi Cream

A multi-tasking skincare product for skin brightening and anti-wrinkle care for the face, eye area, and neck, DewyTree’s take on the peptides provides deep and long-lasting hydration.

The jelly-like texture is fast-absorbing, giving even the most sensitive skin a quick, soothing touch-up without stickiness.

Price: $29.99 (Amazon)

7) Kiehl’s Better Screen UV Serum Facial Sunscreen

It’s not only sun protection because, with collagen peptides, Kiehl’s Better Screen UV Serum Facial Sunscreen also corrects early skin aging symptoms. The lightweight cream formulation is hypoallergenic, so even dry and sensitive skin types can use the product to reduce dark spots and uneven skin texture.

Made oil-free and non-greasy, this SPF is suitable for everyday use, even for oily and combination skin types.

Price: $42 (Ulta)

8) Hanskin Collagen Peptide Hydra Ampoule

The advanced anti-aging formula is a skin-nourishing blend of 80% low-molecular-weight collagen extract and 20% of 20 different types of peptides that are quickly absorbed to take care of the skin. Additional aquaxyl gives the skin 3D hydration, which heightens hyaluronic acid and moisturizes all skin layers, leaving you with firm and healthy skin.

Price: $28 (Hanskin)

9) Aprilskin 40% Collagen Peptide Plumping Serum

The Purple Elixir of Aprilskin’s vegan collection for a youthful, healthy, radiant, and less-lined complexion, the serum packs 40% of the best collagen peptides for intense hydration and skin-plumping effects. Additional skin-restoring ingredients, including seven hyaluronic acids, keep the skin’s surface elastic and healthy.

With a lightweight, non-greasy formula, layering other skincare products or makeup on this serum achieves a dewy Korean glass skin finish.

Price: $33 (Aprilskin)

10) S.Nature Aqua Collagen Peptide Triple Gel Essence Serum

Made with plant-based ingredients, the highly functional serum formula is an infusion of ultra-low molecular collagen, peptides, adenosine, and eight types of hyaluronic acids to solve elasticity, wrinkle, and texture problems.

The gel-to-water texture fully absorbs into the skin, giving it a visible glow without a tacky residue.

Price: $41.46 (Amazon)

Collagen peptides are effective anti-aging solutions, and they are also safe to use for all skin types, including dry, acne-prone, and sensitive skin.

With many options from moisturizers and ampoules to serums, creams, and sunscreens to choose from, the best collagen peptides can easily be incorporated into one’s daily skincare routine.

