7 Best peptide serums for flawless and youthful-looking skin

A skincare powerhouse, adding the best peptide serums to a regimen can prompt the skin into regeneration mode. The result is a boost in collagen production, and more collagen equals firmer, plumper, younger-looking skin.

Aging and environmental stressors, including UV damage, reduce the amount of collagen and elastin in the body. This is where peptide serums come in.

Peptides' ability to increase collagen production provides the skin with plenty of benefits, from redness reduction to enhanced elasticity and reduced signs of skin aging. Combined with a serum formulation, which contains a high concentration of active ingredients, the best peptide serums work efficiently for flawless, youthful skin with just a few drops.

7 Best peptide serums for a youthful glow

1. Paula’s Choice Pro Collagen Multi-Peptide Booster

For anybody looking for the best peptide serums for mature skin, Paula's Choice Pro Collagen Multi-Peptide Booster would elevate your skincare game.

The serum's secret is the six skin-repairing pro-collagen peptides that seep into different skin layers, ensuring immediate and long-lasting support. Meanwhile, hyaluronic acid and amino acids further hydrate and strengthen the skin barrier for smooth, firm, and plump skin.

Price: $58 on the official website

2. Mizon Peptide 500

The product is an infusion of 45% peptides to enhance skin elasticity and protect from free radicals and hyaluronic acid to supplement the skin with hydration. Formulated as a hypoallergenic solution, it is ideal for anybody looking for the best peptide serums for sensitive skin.

The texture feels like water on the skin, facilitating quick product absorption. This quality ensures that the skin receives the benefits of peptides in skincare without leaving a sticky residue.

Price: $22.80 on Amazon

3. The Ordinary Multi-Peptide + Copper Peptides 1%

Formulated with five peptide technologies, the serum is designed for anybody looking for the best copper peptide serums for an all-in-one skincare solution. The 1% concentration of direct copper peptides, in particular, targets the signs of skin aging.

In addition to peptides, multiple hyaluronic acids and skin-friendly amino acids support hydration, resulting in firmer, smoother, and youthful-looking skin.

Price: $32 on the official website

4. Mary & May 6 Peptide Serum

For anyone desiring one of the best peptide serums for wrinkles and advanced signs of aging, the Mary & May 6 Peptide Serum would make a great choice. Packed with six kinds of peptides, the high-strength peptide formula helps boost collagen and elastin production, restoring elasticity and relieving wrinkles.

It's great for all skin types with the moisture-rich lightweight formula that leaves the skin feeling refreshed and not sticky.

Price: $13.50 on the official website

5. Benton Fermentation Essence

Fermented skincare products can do a lot for the skin, from improving the skin's suppleness to reducing wrinkles for younger-looking skin. Added with two fermented ingredients—Bifida ferment lysate and Galactomyces ferment filtrate—and peptides together enrich the serum with anti-aging benefits.

Blended with Ceramides, the serum helps maintain hydrated, smooth, and visibly radiant skin.

Price: $27 on the official website

6. Glow Recipe Pomegranate Peptide Serum

The serum is a silky blend of polypeptides, hyaluronic acid, and antioxidants that hydrate, nourish, and protect the skin from damage. Meanwhile, adding copper peptides ensures the serum can help rebuild and repair compromised skin.

Meanwhile, the rich antioxidants in pomegranates soften and strengthen the skin.

Price: $45 on the official website

7. Beauty of Joseon Revive Eye Serum

The look of the under eyes can make or break an entire complexion. So, while taking care of the skin on the face is important, tiredness and darkness under the eyes need some TLC, too.

Enter the Beauty of Joseon skincare product formulated with Ginseng extract and Retinal as star ingredients to create healthy skin. Further enriched with Niacinamide, amino acids, and Peptides, it makes the skin look firmer, more elastic, and younger looking.

Price: $17 on the official website

Some of the best peptide serums are best applied as part of a morning and night-time skincare routine for maximum effectiveness.

While peptides are great on their own, another good thing about them is they are great as part of skincare ingredient combinations for enhanced benefits. Layering the best peptide serums with rich moisturizers can further boost cell turnover for strengthened skin health.