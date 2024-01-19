7 best La Mer products to elevate your skincare game

From one of the skincare industry’s leading luxury brands, the best La Mer products share a story of top-quality ingredients and ultra-rich, luxurious formulations. While their products run pricey, they come with the promise of getting your money’s worth, just like the promise repeated across the brand’s website:

“Nothing less than La Mer will do.”

A huge part of how the best La Mer products gained a cult following and justified their steep price range is how carefully the brand sources its ingredients. Through their signature fermentation, the skincare label created "Miracle Broth.”

Using giant sea kelp and other natural ingredients, the magical elixir that the best La Mer products are known for infuses the skin with the sea’s cell-renewing and healing energies.

7 best La Mer products to add to your skincare regimen

1. Creme de la Mer

La Mer’s star product—it's the cream that started the brand’s cult following. It might be a splurge at $200 for an ounce, but looking at the key ingredients, one can say that it’s not an ordinary moisturizer.

Like all of the best La Mer products, one of its key ingredients is the Miracle Broth, which helps repair visible signs of skin aging. It works in tandem with lime tea concentrate, which has antioxidants to protect the skin from environmental stressors. The texture is on the thick side, which is best as a moisturizer for dry skin.

2. The Renewal Oil

For anybody looking for the best La Mer products to level up their skincare regimen, Renewal Oil would make a great addition.

A facial oil completes a skincare routine, which is perfect for sealing all the moisture and skincare products in the skin. Infused with Miracle Broth, Lime Tea, and a mix of botanical oils and emollients, La Mer’s renewal oil keeps the skin feeling smooth and soft. Fatty acids from meadowfoam seed oil, jojoba oil, and sweet almond oil also provide skin barrier strength.

Price: $150 on the official website.

3. The Regenerating Serum

Anyone desiring the best La Mer products for anti-aging can consider the Regenerating Serum. Besides the signature La Mer Miracle Broth, the secret to the serum’s anti-aging effects lies in the Metabolic Ferment formula that supports and nurtures the skin, diminishing fine lines, wrinkles, and rough skin texture.

It’s great for all skin types and can be used AM or PM for an extra boost in collagen production for plump, healthier-looking skin.

Price: $425 on the official website.

4. The Moisturizing Matte Lotion

Even oily skin needs hydration and moisture, but it’s important to pick the right moisturizing products that won’t leave a heavy, oily feeling on the skin. The mattifying finish of The Moisturizing Matte Lotion makes it perfect for those who prefer the best La Mer products for oily and acne-prone skin.

The ultra-lightweight formula with a special Mattifying Mesh Network brings healing moisture while absorbing excess oil, leaving a healthy-looking, balanced complexion.

Price: $320 on the official website.

5. The Lifting and Firming Mask

Enriched with Miracle Broth and concentrated lifting ferment, it’s the best skincare product for supple skin from La Mer. The fermented ingredients, in particular, work synergistically with the skin's natural renewal process, helping refine and lift the skin on the face and neck.

As a leave-on creamy mask, it works as a serum that can be applied to the skin before a moisturizer.

Price: starts at $110 on the official website.

6. The Treatment Lotion

The product is a silky infusion of marine algae and 73 sea minerals that supercharges the skin, giving it a cell-recharging ability to transform tired and lackluster skin into smoother, clearer, healthier-looking skin.

Formulated with a watery Active Liquid Hydrogel texture, it delivers a quick boost of hydration for those desiring the best La Mer products to jumpstart a rejuvenating skincare regimen.

Price: $130 on the official website.

7. The Concentrate Serum

The Concentrate Serum is for anybody desiring the best skincare products for youthful skin that can also help with redness and breakouts.

The formula includes silicones, glycerin, and algae extract. Blended, they provide an instant calm, soft, and smooth feeling to stressed-out skin while also blurring the look of fine lines and wrinkles.

Price: starts at $220 on the official website.

The best La Mer products are formulated to work for any skin type or age, whether one has dry, oily, or sensitive skin. However, the cell-regenerating capabilities of the fermented sea kelp infused in the brand’s skincare products best serve mature skin, especially individuals desiring to dramatically reduce fine lines and wrinkles.