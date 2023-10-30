5 best skincare products to avail for Winter 2023

Winter skincare products are essential to keep your skin healthy and hydrated during the colder months. Falling temperatures and low humidity lead the skin to lose moisture, causing dryness, irritation, and cracked lips. Thankfully, innovative winter skincare products have emerged as a savior for skincare enthusiasts, offering practical solutions to combat the effects of harsh weather.

Rich creams and lotions contain glycerine, hyaluronic acid, peptides, shea butter, Omega Fatty acids, SPF, and ceramides to lock in moisture and protect the skin barrier. Additionally, incorporating a gentle exfoliator to slough off dead skin cells and reveal a smoother complexion is also generally recommended.

With the right winter skincare products, one can maintain a glowing and radiant complexion all season long.

From Honest's Hydrogel Cream to CeraVe's Daily Moisturizing Lotion: 2023's best winter skincare products for dry skin

During the winter, not only can falling temperatures pose risks to our health, but the heating one uses inside their house may also harm the skin's layers. Although numerous moisturizing creams and lotions promise to maintain smooth and moisturized skin, the beauty market offers a range of effective winter skincare products to combat dryness and itchiness, that you can rely on for your specific needs.

These winter skincare products provide much-needed hydration and protection against harsh winter months. Thus, there are several skincare products that should make it to your list of products to try this winter in order to protect your skin from the cold and dry air and potential breakouts.

1) Hydrogel Cream by Honest for Women

Hydrogel Cream by Honest for Women (Image via Sportskeeda)

Actress Jessica Alba founded The Honest Company, a producer of natural, organic, and eco-conscious cleaning, beauty, baby, and personal care products.

The company prioritizes sustainability, offering products that are cruelty-free and safe for both users and the environment. Among their offerings is the Honest Hydrogel Cream. This fragrance-free moisturizer combines hyaluronic acid, jojoba, and squalene oils to soothe and hydrate the skin.

Perfect for dry and combination skin, this parabens, silicones, petrolatum, mineral oil, synthetic fragrances, and dye-free cream comes with a price tag of $23.75 on Walmart, boasting a satisfied user rating.

2) CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion for Dry Skin

CeraVe's daily moisturizing lotion has gained praise from beauty gurus and TikTok users due to its affordability and skin-friendly qualities.

This lightweight and oil-free lotion is non-comedogenic, ensuring it will not clog the pores. With three types of ceramides to restore the skin's barrier and hyaluronic acid for moisture retention, it is perfect for daily use on the face, hands, or body.

Additionally, it is fragrance-free and available for $11 on Amazon, with a good customer rating.

3) InstaNatual Vitamin C Night Cream

InstaNatual Vitamin C Night Cream (Image via Sportskeeda)

InstaNatual Vitamin C Night Cream is a powerful blend of vitamin C and botanical ingredients. With a refreshing scent of fresh oranges, this night cream combines the hydrating properties of hyaluronic acid, jojoba oil, niacinamide (vitamin B3), and vitamin E to restore the skin's moisture barrier. It effectively brightens the skin and reduces wrinkles.

This cruelty-free formula is free from harmful chemicals and preservatives. It is ideal for everyday use on the face, hands, and neck and is available on Amazon for $19, with a good customer satisfaction rating.

4) Bodewell Eczema Daily Calming Cream

Bodewell Eczema Daily Calming Cream is a steroid-free cream that uses the natural skin-soothing properties of colloidal oatmeal. Infused with hydration like vitamin E and coconut oil, this product also incorporates vitamin B3 to enhance the skin's moisture barrier. Ideal for eczema and rashes as well, this cream is best applied after a shower.

Bodewell Eczema Daily Calming Cream costs $18 on the official Bodewell website and boasts happy customer reviews.

5) Kinship Self Reflect Moisturizing Sunscreen

Kinship's Self Respect sunscreen is a dermatologist-tested product that offers SPF 32 protection while providing hydration to the skin. Infused with Kinboime, a plant-based probiotic, this moisturizing sunscreen effectively reduces skin irritation and supports blemish-free skin and the skin's barrier. With its active ingredient, zinc oxide (22.4%), it ensures protection against UVA and UVB rays.

This highly rated, cruelty-free, vegan sunscreen retails for $26 on the official Kinship website.

Skincare enthusiasts need to take additional measures to keep their skin hydrated and nourished during the winter months of 2023. By reestablishing the skin's natural moisture balance and supplying critical nutrients, these winter skincare products may help reduce dryness.

To achieve these benefits, one can purchase the abovementioned products from their official websites or popular e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Walmart.