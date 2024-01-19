7 best Korean moisturizers for dry skin: Illiyoon Ceramide Ato Soothing Gel, Etude Soon Jung Barrier Intensive Cream, and more

The best Korean moisturizers for dry skin use ultra-hydrating formulations that revive and nourish the skin. Many of these products address dry skin using naturally derived, high-performing ingredients without using harsh chemicals.

Moisturizers enriched with hyaluronic acid, ceramides, peptides, propolis, honey, shea butter, panthenol, and royal jelly are great for dry skin. You can find these moisturizers in varying formulas, from lightweight gel to rich cream textures. Whatever you prefer, they all do the same thing: soothe, nourish, and heal the driest of skins.

Listed below are the best Korean moisturizers for dry skin. Besides hydrating the skin, these creams can also treat redness, sensitivity, and irritation, which are symptoms that often accompany skin dryness.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

5 best Korean moisturizers for dry skin

1. Illiyoon Ceramide Ato Soothing Gel

The Illiyoon Ceramide Ato Soothing Gel is one of the best Korean moisturizers for dry skin. The hydrating gel is made with ceramide NP, betaine, and glycerin. These are deeply hydrating ingredients that leave the skin refreshed and soothed for long-lasting hydration while keeping irritants at bay.

In addition, you don't need to worry about any tacky feeling when you use the product under makeup because the lightweight gel texture means the moisturizer absorbs quickly.

Type: Lightweight gel cream

Price: $24 at Olive Young

2. Etude Soon Jung Barrier Intensive Cream

The Etude Soon Jung 2x Barrier Intensive Cream hydrates, balances, and soothes the skin moisture barrier with panthenol, madecassoside from centella asiatica, and sunflower seed oil. This makes it one of the best Korean moisturizers for dry skin.

The rich cream moisturizer can nurse dry skin back to health, especially with the low pH formula.

Type: Rich cream

Price: $20 on Soko Glam

3. Torriden Dive-In Hyaluronic Acid Soothing Cream

The Torriden Dive-In Hyaluronic Acid Soothing Cream is an excellent Korean moisturizer for dry skin. It provides moisture that is absorbed deeply and densely into the skin with five types of hyaluronic acid, maintaining hydration to plump the skin.

The elastic gel-type texture supports quick absorption, perfect for last-minute hydration.

Type: Lightweight gel cream

Price: $27 on Amazon

4. Cosrx Propolis Light Cream

Propolis is great for hydration. The Cosrx Propolis Light Cream is made of 65% blended bee products of propolis, royal jelly, and honey extracts, making it one of the best Korean moisturizers for dry skin.

Besides hydration, bee products pack antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant abilities to reduce redness and irritation that may come with skin dryness.

Type: Lightweight cream

Price: $32 on the official website

5. Pyunkang Yul Intensive Repair Cream

Dry skin often comes with a compromised skin barrier. The Pyunkang Yul Intensive Repair Cream serves as a hydration base solution for dry skin while building a strong moisture barrier. It treats dehydrated skin with ceramides as key ingredients.

Meanwhile, supporting ingredients peptides, lecithin, shea butter, and peony extract support the skin barrier’s natural strength.

Type: Rich cream

Price: $15.40 on the official website

6. Klairs Midnight Blue Calming Cream

The Klairs Midnight Blue Calming Cream is ideal for anybody who wants one of the best Korean moisturizers for dry skin that also deals with redness, irritation, and sensitivity.

With guaiazulene from chamomile tea as the star ingredient, the Klairs Midnight Blue Calming Cream has a beautiful blue color and potent soothing effects. Added to the formula is centella asiatica, which hydrates the skin while relieving dry and stressed skin.

Type: Rich cream

Price: $25 on Soko Glam

7. SeoulCeuticals Snail Repair Cream

Snail mucin is a K-beauty favorite ingredient for skin hydration, healing, and regeneration. The SeoulCeuticals Snail Repair Cream has a high concentration of snail extract (97.5%), which provides intense hydration and improves collagen production.

Meanwhile, supporting ingredients like jojoba oil, aloe, vitamin E, and shea butter pack nutrients to promote plumper, healthier skin.

Type: Rich cream

Price: $20 on the official website

Dry skin needs special care, and the best Korean moisturizers for dry skin can provide the hydration required. These creams are formulated to penetrate deep into the skin, which means they go beyond replenishing essential skin moisture.