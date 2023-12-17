7 best Korean skincare products to avail before 2024 begins

In recent times, Korean skincare products have gained popularity due to their effective and natural ingredients. Investigations conducted by Sportskeeda demonstrated that many people have gained huge success in achieving good and healthy-looking skin by using Korean skincare products.

Skincare is highly valued in Korean culture, and new products and innovations are released frequently. The philosophy behind Korean beauty standards is to achieve naturally flawless skin by keeping the skin healthy inside and out. Because of this, these days people trust skincare by Koreans more.

Korean skincare brands include all the necessary ingredients for achieving healthy skin, including essences and serums, moisturizing, toning, and double washing. Before 2024 officially begins, check out some of the greatest Korean skincare products available.

COSRX Snail Mucin, The Face Shop Rice Water Bright Foaming Cleanser, and 5 more Korean skincare products to avail of this holiday

1) COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence

One of the most hyped Korean skincare products, COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence is now available on sale for $11.98 at Walmart. It is a lightweight essence that is enriched with 96.3% snail secretion filtrate, which is a skin-boosting ingredient that offers rich nourishment to the skin and quickly absorbs into the skin.

This skincare product helps to fade dark spots, improve skin texture, has anti-aging properties, provides intense hydration, and soothes damaged skin.

2) COSRX Propolis Honey Overnight Beauty Mask

COSRX Propolis Honey Overnight Beauty Mask is one of the most underrated products from COSRX. This Korean skincare product is efficient for sensitive and dry skin. Saturated with 70% of Propolis Extract and natural beeswax, this mask provides intensive hydration with refreshing moisture.

This skincare product is lightweight and it is absorbed into the skin very quickly. It does not feel heavy or greasy on the skin. This product is available for $14.10 with an offer at Walmart.

3) The Face Shop Rice Water Bright Foaming Cleanser

The Face Shop Rice Water Bright Foaming Cleanser is a popular Korean skincare product known for its brightening and hydrating properties. This skincare product hydrates the skin while fighting with acne and reducing redness. The cleanser creates a rich lather to thoroughly cleanse the skin, and it is formulated with natural ingredients like soapwort.

This product is available for $12.10 with an offer at Walmart.

4) Thank You Farmer Sun Project Skin Relief Sun Cream

Koreans swear by sunscreens when it comes to efficient skincare. Thank You Farmer Sun Project Skin Relief Sun Cream is one of the trusted Korean sunscreens available in the market. It has a blend of botanical extracts based on traditional Korean medicine, such as Coptis Japonica Root Extract, Honeysuckle Flower Extract, Angelica Gigas Root Extract, and Gardenia Jasminoides Fruit Extract.

All these ingredients are highly soothing and calming for the skin. This Korean skincare product is perfect for sensitive and acne-prone skin. It is available for $14.40 on Be Mused Korea.

5) House of Dohwa White Rice Wash Off Mask

Rice wash-off masks are one of the trendiest Korean skincare products in the market. Koreans highly indulge in rice when it comes to skincare and this House of Dohwa White Rice Wash Off Mask would be the perfect product to add to the list.

The mask has a soft, creamy texture formula with real rice grains that give a soft scrubbing effect that gently cares for dead skin. It is formulated with nine types of rice harvested locally and contains high-quality protein, dietary fiber, and nutrients that provide rich moisturization. It is available for $13 at Be Mused Korea.

6) SKIN1004 Hyalu-Cica Water-Fit Sun Serum

Another most hyped Korean skincare product in the market is the SKIN1004 Hyalu-Cica Water-Fit Sun Serum. This sunscreen is designed to be non-greasy, fast-absorbing, and leave the skin feeling hydrated and soothed. It is a perfect option for oily, sensitive, and acne-prone skin.

The key ingredients include Centella Asiatica Extract, 7 types of Sprout Extract, and a unique Hyalu-Cica Formula (Centella Asiatica Extract and Hyaluronic Acids). This highly-demanded sunscreen is available for $9.75 with an offer at Be Mused Korea.

7) Dr. Ceuracle Vegan Kombucha Tea Essence

The Dr. Ceuracle Vegan Kombucha Tea Essence is a lightweight essence designed to balance the oil-moisture levels and restore the skin barrier. This Korean skincare product is formulated with a 78% Vegan Tea Complex, including Kombucha Tea Extract.

This skincare product is hypoallergenic and suitable for all skin types. It helps to detoxify and strengthen the skin. The product is available for $31.95 at Be Mused Korea.

All of the abovementioned Korean skincare products are available with offers on the mentioned websites. Grab them with amazing offers before 2024 begins.