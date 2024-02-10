7 Non-irritating Korean sunscreens for sensitive skin types

Non-irritating Korean sunscreens are specially formulated with a 2-in-1 function that benefits sensitive skin types. Their hypoallergenic formula shields as well as pamper the skin. The lack of skin-triggering ingredients is another feature these sunscreens have in common.

They don’t have known irritants like fragrances, parabens, and phthalates, which can lead to stinging, redness, or breakouts. Instead, these sensitive skin-friendly Korean sunscreens are fortified with soothing ingredients. Their formulas may differ, but Centella asiatica, ginseng, ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and amino acids are common ingredients.

To make shopping easier, here are seven of the best non-irritating Korean sunscreens that work best for sensitive skin.

7 Non-irritating Korean sunscreens

1) SKIN1004 Hyalu-Cica Water-Fit Sun Serum

(SPF 50+)

This is a chemical Korean sunscreen from SKIN1004, which has a serum-like consistency that glides onto the skin. It is brimming with antioxidants from hyaluronic acid and Centella asiatica. Creating a perfect balance, these two intensely hydrate and calm sensitive skin. Also, it’s not sticky, greasy, or overly shiny when applied.

This sunscreen is priced at $8 and is available on the official website.

2) Round Lab Birch Juice Moisturizing Sunscreen

(SPF 50+)

Round Lab is a trending brand in Korean skincare and its moisturizing sunscreen can be a mega holy grail for sensitive skin types. Fortified with birch juice, allantoin, niacinamide, and chamomile oil, the formula is extremely gentle and soothing. It rubs onto the skin easily and lessens redness and inflammation.

This non-irritating Korean sunscreen can also be a multi-tasking skincare product as it can be used as both sun protection and moisturizer replacement.

Birch Juice Moisturizing Sun Cream is available at $28 on the official website.

3) Beauty of Joseon Relief Sun

(SPF 50+)

This is a non-irritating Korean sunscreen from the K-beauty favorite, Beauty of Joseon. It has 30% rice bran extract in an ultra-lightweight and antioxidant-rich formula and gives the skin a hydration boost, an excellent perk for sensitive skin.

There are also other calming ingredients in it like niacinamide, green tea, and kelp extract. The formula is also fragrance-free and doesn’t have essential oils that can aggravate sensitive skin.

This sunscreen is priced at $18 and is available on the official website of Beauty of Joseon.

4) Isntree Hyaluronic Acid Watery Sun Gel

(SPF 50+)

Made without perfume and alcohol, the formula is a good match for sensitive skin. It’s also fortified with standout ingredients that help with skin sensitivity. This product contains heartleaf extract, which calms irritated skin, and Centella asiatica, which hydrates and soothes the skin.

But the star feature in this non-irritating Korean sunscreen is the eight different forms of hyaluronic acid. They plump the skin, which is excellent for those with a combination of dry and sensitive skin.

This sunscreen is available at $24.40 on the Isntree website.

5) Anua Heartleaf Silky Moisture Sunscreen

(SPF 50+)

A fab choice for sensitive skin, this sunscreen from Anua Heartleaf is fragrance-free and moisturizes without being too dewy. It has skin soothers like panthenol, adenosine, and green tea.

Those with sensitive and acne-prone skin can also benefit from the sunscreen’s niacinamide and chestnut shell extract components. They reduce excess sebum and prevent breakouts.

Anua Heartleaf Silky Moisture Sunscreen is available at $23 on the official Anua website.

6) Haruharu Wonder Black Rice Daily Sunscreen

(SPF 50+)

This gentle sunscreen with a lightweight formula is specially formulated for irritated and sensitive skin. It is also clean beauty certified like other Haruharu Wonder skincare products. Enriched with rice bran oil, it infuses the skin with moisture.

This sunscreen also contains skin-soothing heartleaf extract and niacinamide, which enhance the skin tone. It nourishes sensitive skin with zero oiliness, leaving a dewy matte finish.

Haruharu Wonder Black Rice Daily Sunscreen is priced at $15 on the Haruharu website.

7) Suntique I’m Safe for Sensitive Skin

(SPF 35)

This non-irritating Korean sunscreen is specially created for all sensitive skin needs. It’s free from ingredients that can trigger the skin, including chemical UV filters, fragrances, and oxybenzone.

With an incredibly lightweight formula even when topped with makeup, it protects without causing redness, irritation, or inflammation. The unique cooling effect also helps soothe troubled skin types, and it creates a satin finish.

This sunscreen is available at $15 on Amazon.

These seven non-irritating Korean sunscreens offer sufficient sun protection as well as soothing and moisturizing ingredients that benefit sensitive skin types.

One can get their hands on these Korean sunscreens from the brand’s official website or online stores like Stylevana, Soko Glam, and Amazon.

