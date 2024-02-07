What are the best Korean skincare products for dry skin? Exploring popular brands Etude, Beauty of Joseon, and more

Some of the best Korean skincare products for dry skin help individuals deal with cracked, flakey, and tight skin. While some may experience these issues all year round, others may deal with dryness during the winter, when the humidity drops. However, simple changes to one's skincare routine, like using products formulated to hydrate and moisturize parched skin, can help soothe dry skin.

The first step is choosing products made with hydrating ingredients such as:

Glycerin

Lanolin

Hyaluronic acid

Lactic acid

Panthenol

Shea butter

Jojoba oil

These are ingredients one can find in several Korean skincare products for dry skin.

Best Korean skincare products for dry skin from popular K-beauty brands

Etude

One of the best Korean beauty brands, Etude House's Soon Jung skincare line is specially formulated for individuals dealing with dry skin. The collection features products with soothing ingredients such as Panthenol and Centella Asiatica, making them the best Korean skincare products for dry skin.

SoonJung 10 Free Moist Emulsion ($20.40): Containing Panthensoside in a pH-balanced, lotion-like formula, this emulsion soothes dry skin and strengthens the skin barrier, resulting in a hydrated and healthier complexion.

SoonJung 10-Panthenoside Cica Balm ($30): This rich balm formula is designed for dehydrated skin. It combines Panthenol, Madecassoside, and Centella Asiatica to soothe dry skin, leaving it moisturized and protected without any sticky residue.

SoonJung 2x Barrier Intensive Cream ($20.40): This cream is made with Panthensoside, which is known for its soothing and moisturizing effects. It is made with a pH-balanced formula and offers optimal hydration. Known for being one of the best Korean skincare products for dry skin, it is free of animal-derived ingredients, known skin irritants, and fragrances.

Beauty of Joseon

Inspired by the women of the Joseon Dynasty, Beauty of Joseon advocates for a skincare-first approach to beauty. The brand’s ‘Hanbang’ inspired skincare line uses ingredients like ginseng and rice, which are both gentle and effective in dealing with dry skin.

Red Bean Water Gel ($18): While not specifically formulated for dry skin, the water gel's hydration and beauty benefits of red beans and three types of peptides help boost skin health and deal with dehydrated skin.

Dynasty Cream ($24): The brand's debut product, the Dynasty Cream is a long-time favorite. It is known for its rich, creamy texture that absorbs into the skin, delivering deep hydration with the nourishing properties of rice bran water and ginseng root water. In addition to this, the cream also offers a subtle healthy glow.

Revive Serum ($17): Infused with ginseng root water and snail mucin, the Revive Serum promotes skin health as it supplies moisture and offers long-lasting hydration.

These Beauty of Joseon's skincare products help the skin become healthier inside and out, treating concerns including dryness and irritation.

Pyunkang Yul

While the brand's products aren't specifically marketed for dry skin, Pyunkang Yul’s plant-based formulations promote hydration, making them the best skincare products for dry skin.

Moisture Ampoule ($25): Made with a blend of six distinct skin-loving ingredients, this product moisturizes the skin, restoring the perfect oil-moisture balance for dry skin types.

Balancing Gel ($18): Featuring a stretchy, honey-like gel formula containing antioxidants from astragalus, jojoba, and milk vetch root extract, this gel is one of the best Korean skincare products for dry skin. It forms a moisturizing barrier on the skin, keeping it nourished at all times.

Black Tea Boosting Serum ($39): Made with ginseng fruit, fermented black tea, and seaberry extracts, this boosting serum from Pyunkang Yul’s Black Tea line offers deep nourishment to dry skin, making it look firm and plump.

Made with minimal ingredients, Pyunkang Yul's products offer deep nourishment and help deal with dryness effectively.

Those with dehydrated skin can benefit from following a skincare regime that includes the best Korean skincare products for dry skin. From hydrating emulsions to nourishing serums and rich moisturizers, these items, available through the brands' official pages and retailers like Soko Glam and Amazon, help achieve a healthy and glowing complexion.

Read more: Best Korean moisturizers for dry skin