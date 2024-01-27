7 Best cream cleansers for dry skin types

Cream cleansers for dry skin types bring a luxurious but gentle way of washing, perfect for anybody whose face always feels tight after cleansing. Their gentler, more hydrating formula sets cleansing creams apart from other face washes, such as foams and gels.

Visibly rich textures of cream cleansers typically produce only a mild lather, if any at all. A formula that deeply cleans the skin without throwing off its pH level or stripping its protective barrier.

But beyond gentle cleansing, cream cleansers for dry skin can also deposit moisturizing and nourishing ingredients that leave the skin looking fresh, radiant, and youthful.

Pure Skin Face Cleanser from First Aid Beauty

Rose Cream Cleanser from Pixi

Cream-to-Foam Cleanser by CeraVe

The Rice Wash Cream Cleanser from Tatcha

Glycolipid Cream Cleanser from The Ordinary

Hydra-Restore Cream Cleanser from Grown Alchemist

Resurgence Renewing Cleanser Cream from Murad

1. First Aid Beauty Pure Skin Face Cleanser

The botanical essences and antioxidants blended in First Aid Beauty Pure Skin Cleanser make it a gentle cleanser. It effectively melts away dirt, makeup, and grime without stripping. The feel of whipped cream texture transforming into rich cream with water ensures the skin looks fresh, soft, and supple.

The pH-balanced cleanser preserves the skin's natural acidity. At the same time, the gentle, fragrance-free formula calms irritated skin and doesn't leave a dry and tight feeling on the skin after washing.

Price: $24 (First Aid Beauty)

2. Pixi Skintreats Rose Cream Cleanser

The concentration of rose and avocado in a mud formula enhanced with minerals makes this product a moisturizing cleanser. The soothing capabilities of aloe vera and chamomile boost the product's effects, which are gentle on dry as well as itchy and sensitive skin.

A silky, non-lathering cream texture is used for the cleanser to feel smooth and soft on the skin.

Price: $18 (Pixi Beauty)

3. CeraVe Cream-to-Foam Hydrating Cleanser

The cream-to-foam cleanser boasts a hydrating combination of hyaluronic acid and three forms of ceramides. It effectively washes away everything from skin impurities to SPF, providing long-lasting hydration without causing havoc with the natural moisture barrier.

The non-drying formula doesn't leave the skin with a tight feeling after cleansing.

Price: $18.38 (Amazon)

4. Tatcha The Rice Wash Soft Cream Cleanser

A unique blend of Japanese rice powder and hyaluronic acid makes this product from Tatcha one of the best cream cleansers for dry skin. The skin-softening creamy texture washes away daily buildup without stripping, while the Japanese algae infusions provide the skin with nourishment and softness.

Tatcha’s signature Hadasei-3 ingredient restores dry and damaged skin, making way for healthier, youthful radiance.

Price: $40 (Sephora)

Read more: Best Tatcha products

5. The Ordinary Glycolipid Cream Cleanser

The product washes away dirt, oil, and makeup while preserving the skin's natural pH, offering a true all-in-one cleansing solution for dry skin. The Ordinary’s cleanser is ophthalmologically tested, ensuring a non-irritating formula for the skin and eyes.

Consider this for anybody desiring the best cream cleansers for dry skin and for those wearing contact lenses or having sensitive eyes.

Price: $12.50 (Sephora)

6. Grown Alchemist Hydra-Restore Cream Cleanser

The product refines enlarged pores and uneven skin tone with natural minerals and plant-derived extracts. Additionally, niacinamide brightens skin, leaving it looking radiant and plump.

Grown Alchemist’s Hydra-Restore Cream Cleanser is for anybody desiring an all-around cleanser that removes daily impurities without a dried-out feeling.

Price: $50 (Amazon)

7. Murad Resurgence Renewing Cleansing Cream

The face wash for dry skin lifts away impurities and oils while protecting the skin’s moisture barrier with its silky, non-drying texture from infused apricot and starflower oil that transforms into a rich lather.

With Murad’s encapsulated peptides, antioxidants, and lactic acid, the cleansing cream nourishes the skin so it comes out youthful and renewed after washing.

Price: $45 (Murad)

Scan the ingredient list and pick the best one for dry skin with these things in mind:

Rich hydrators. Humectants like lactic acid and glycerin, ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and lightweight emollients like squalane and dimethicone moisturize and soften dry skin.

Fragrance-free

Sulfate-free

Most importantly, remember to pick the best cream cleansers for dry skin that deeply cleanse and nourish to achieve a healthy, radiant-looking complexion.

