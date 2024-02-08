7 Best rice water skincare products in K-beauty to try

In the K-beauty space, the best rice water skincare products promise brightened, tightened, and more elastic skin, perfect for anyone desiring that smooth, porcelain-like Korean complexion. These skin-transforming effects are all thanks to the rich minerals and amino acids in rice bran water.

The presence of ferulic and phytic acids, two potent antioxidants in rice water, further helps achieve a youthful, glowing complexion. Furthermore, it’s a natural ingredient that is safe to use for irritable and sensitive skin. But because of rice water’s ability to balance the skin’s oil and moisture levels, it also benefits oily skin types. In short, anyone can benefit from using the best rice water skincare products in their regimen, no matter the skin concern or skin type.

For anyone intrigued by the benefits of the simple yet powerful skincare ingredients used in Korean beauty for many years, we’ve curated a must-get list of the best rice water skincare products to try.

7 Best rice water skincare products

1. Thank You Farmer Rice Cleanser

This multi-tasking skincare product cleanses and detoxifies the skin with kaolin and bentonite clays as well as rice and oat extracts. These components serve to rinse away excess sebum and refine pores, which allows the skin to appear smoother and more supple.

Its clay mask-to-foam formula removes anything from waterproof sunscreens to foundation. It can be bought at Soko Glam or Amazon for $18.

2. I’m From Rice Toner

This Korean toner is made of 77.78% Goami rice extract blended with four kinds of vegetable extract, which soothes flaky skin. Besides deep hydration, it provides the skin with brightening and anti-wrinkle care. It’s suitable for various skin types, including sensitive skin.

Aging skin with fine lines and dry or fatigued skin can also benefit from the rice bran extract and amaranthus caudatus seed extract, which provides nourishing effects. It is available for $21 on Amazon and for $20 at YesStyle.

3. Goodal Vegan Rice Milk Moisturizing Cream

This moisturizing cream nourishes and shields the skin barrier. With rice milk from Sandui rice from Jeju island and ceramide, it moisturizes for up to 24 hours. Having passed the skin irritation test and with a plant-based formula, it’s highly beneficial and one of the best rice water skincare products for dry and irritated skin types.

It can be purchased at YesStyle for $16.34 and on Amazon for $20.

4. Haruharu Rice Hyaluronic Anti-Wrinkle Serum

The thin, watery formula of the serum works like a miracle for saggy skin and beginning signs of wrinkles as it is fortified with fermented black rice extract and Korean ginseng root extract. It rejuvenates matured, dehydrated, and uneven skin, which makes it one of the best rice water skincare products for anybody dealing with these skin issues.

Hyaluronic acid and betaine in the formula provide additional moisture and nourishment, leaving the skin firm and bouncy. It can be bought from the official brand website and Soko Glam for $32.

5. Abib Rice Probiotics Overnight Mask

The container comes with a sticky, jelly-like formula that firms and shields the skin overnight. With rice bran harvested from Mountain Jiri and lactobacillus, it delivers nutrients to the skin, which boosts the skin barrier overnight and makes way for a healthier-looking complexion.

It can be purchased for $30 on the official brand website.

Read more: 7 Korean gel face masks to try for instantly renewed skin

6. Coxir Black Rice TXA Pore Purifying Mask

This purifying mask performs a 3-in-1 skincare function with black rice, tranexamic acid, and charcoal. These ingredients detoxify, tone, and hydrate, and reveal the skin’s natural radiance in 1-2 minutes. Formulated as a serum mask, it is easy and painless to rinse off.

It can be bought for $18 on the official brand website and YesStyle.

7. I’m From Rice Sunscreen

The mineral-based Korean sunscreen provides full-spectrum sun protection in an amino acid-rich formula fortified with 41% Goami rice extract, which protects and improves skin texture. The formula is moist and silky on the skin, which blends quickly and doesn’t leave stickiness.

It has no ingredients that are harmful to coral and marine life, making it one of the best rice water skincare products for the beach.

It can be bought for $25 on Amazon.

The best rice water skincare products in the K-beauty space are designed to fortify the skin with essential amino acids and antioxidants from rice bran extract. They hydrate the skin and rejuvenate it. These items also solve common skin issues like uneven complexion, loss of firmness, and wrinkles.

With choices from cleansers to serums, moisturizers, and sun protection fortified with rice water, it’s easier than ever to incorporate this old, but still famous Korean beauty ingredient into one’s skincare routine.

Read more: What are the best Korean skincare products for dry skin?