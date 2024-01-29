Beauty of Joseon, Sulwhasoo, and more: 7 Best Korean ginseng skincare products to try

Korean ginseng skincare is an ancient K-beauty secret that is not so secret anymore. The rest of the beauty industry is catching up on the famed skincare superfood.

It may be an under-the-radar skincare ingredient in the US, but ginseng has been used in K-beauty products since the olden days, serving as an all-natural elixir for every complexion concern. The ancient Asian secret to flawless, youthful skin is celebrated for its powerful antioxidants to fight signs of aging and unify complexion.

Ginseng has taken over the beauty space by making its way into many skincare products, from facial toners to essences, serums, and concentrated creams.

Best Korean ginseng skincare products

Korean ginseng skincare products contain Panax root extract and other nourishing and hydrating ingredients to support the skin and keep it healthy and balanced.

For anyone desiring to add ginseng to their skincare regime, here’s our guide:

Ginseng Essence Water by Beauty of Joseon

Concentrated Ginseng Cream by Sulwhasoo

Vital Treatment 5 by Blithe

No.4 Full-Nutrient Firming Cream by Numbuzin

Revive Serum by Beauty of Joseon

Red Ginseng Power Repair Anti-Aging Ampoule Concentrate by Donginbi

Ginseng Serum by I’m From

1. Beauty of Joseon Ginseng Essence Water

Look no further for an anti-aging toner that gives Korean glass skin results. Combining ginseng water and niacinamide reveals a hydrated, dewy complexion. The lightweight essence formula is quick-absorbing for immediate freshness on the skin and leaves no greasy residue.

Priced at $18, the facial toner calms skin down where congestion occurs, improving the skin texture to look bright and smooth.

2. Sulwhasoo Concentrated Ginseng Cream

Containing Sulwhasoo’s unique GINSENOMICS, the facial cream is more potent than most Korean ginseng skincare products. The emollient-rich formula that melts onto the skin gives the nutrients it craves to reveal a visibly firm, youthful complexion.

The anti-aging cream, priced at $260, is arguably one of the most luxurious Korean ginseng skincare products to try in terms of ingredients and price.

3. Blithe Vital Treatment 5

Blithe’s VT 5 is a hydrating Korean essence that promises to revitalize the skin from every drop with five energy root extracts from red ginseng, burdock, lance asiabell, balloon flower, and lotus.

Priced at $15, the 2-in-1 product with a soft liquid texture can be used day and night as a toner or essence.

4. Numbuzin No.4 Full-Nutrient Firming Cream

It’s a rich cream filled with 39% of six-year-old red ginseng extract glides into the skin to restore vitality. Meanwhile, Numbuzin’s Multi-Youth Reactivator takes care of traces of age on the skin, making it look plump and supple.

One layer of the cream, priced at $29, promises all-day-long moisturized skin.

5. Beauty of Joseon Revive Serum

The serum contains ginseng root water and snail mucin to comfort and revive stressed and aged skin. The lightweight viscous formula dries quickly and doesn’t feel sticky, so it’s great to use on its own or layered with sunscreen in the morning.

Priced at $17, the serum can be a mega holy grail for skin that has lost its vitality. What’s more? It’s fungal-acne safe.

6. Donginbi Red Ginseng Power Repair Anti-Aging Ampoule Concentrate

The premium ampoule contains high-concentrated red ginseng collagen that firms and re-awakens the skin for intensive anti-aging care. Meanwhile, 24K gold fills the skin with golden light energy, so it looks radiant and youthful.

Priced at $225, the professional-grade Korean ginseng skincare product leaves the skin with a bouncy texture and even complexion.

7. I’m From Ginseng Serum

Containing 7.98% of six-year-old red ginseng sap, the serum diminishes signs of aging and delivers a youthful glow. Panax ginseng seed oil adds further nourishment, making the skin more elastic, smoother, and radiant.

The serum, priced at $29, has a lightweight, runny texture that absorbs quickly and can be used in AM and PM.

Ginseng is more than simply a new trendy ingredient to try; it is an age-old secret for achieving a Korean glass skin glow. This list of the seven best Korean ginseng skincare products is our guide to the crème de la crème of K-beauty's ginseng-infused skincare.

Beauty enthusiasts can purchase these from in-house websites or e-commerce platforms like Sephora, Soko Glam, YesStyle, iHerb, and Amazon.