Best of Beauty of Joseon serums: Glow, Calming, Revive, and more

Inspired by olden-day beauty values and preferences, Beauty of Joseon serums fuse traditional Korean Hanbang ingredients to create clean, effective skincare products that are gentle for the skin.

The Korean skincare label’s serum collection takes a skincare-first approach to beauty, focusing on achieving radiant skin. Formulated without traces of parabens, sulfates, silicone, alcohol, mineral oil, essential oils, artificial fragrances, and colorants, all of the brand’s serums are also vegan and cruelty-free.

Enriched with traditional Korean medicine and herbs such as ginseng, rice bran water, green tea, and propolis, dive into the curated collection of Beauty of Joseon serums formulated to tackle different skin concerns.

Best of Beauty of Joseon serums

Glow Serum

Key ingredients: Propolis and Niacinamide

What is it?

A bottle that contains the skin-soothing potency of propolis and niacinamide, Beauty of Joseon's Glow Serum is designed for acne-prone skin.

Consisting of 60% propolis extract, the serum’s antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, and antibacterial support effectively gets rid of acne, tightens enlarged pores, and heals post-acne scars.

Working together with propolis is 2% niacinamide, leading to the serum’s brightening capabilities.

Price: $17 on the official website.

Glow Deep Serum

Key ingredients: Rice and Alpha-arbutin

What is it?

Enriched with a brightening blend of rice bran water and arbutin, it’s a serum designed for skin that has lost its natural radiance.

The 68.8% rice bran water contributes to the serum's moisturizing and brightening benefits, which help with sebum control and even out skin tone. Meanwhile, 2% arbutin provides natural skin-lightening benefits, resulting in reduced pigmentation and overall brightened skin.

Lastly, jojoba esters, which are another component of the product, reduce dryness and fine lines, resulting in more glowing skin.

Price: $17 on the official website.

Calming Serum

Key ingredients: Green Tea leaf water and Panthenol

What is it?

Filled with the soothing effects of green tea, it’s a serum that individuals hunting for the best Beauty of Joseon serums for troubled skin can consider. Complementing the antimicrobial and antioxidant benefits of 50.9% green tea leaf water provides skin barrier support thanks to the 5% panthenol, which helps calm the skin, resulting in even-toned, smooth, and supple skin.

Price: $17 on the official website.

Revive Serum

Key ingredients: Ginseng and Snail Mucin

What is it?

63.4% panax ginseng root extract serves as a core ingredient of this nourishing and skin-reviving serum, best for skincare enthusiasts desiring Beauty of Joseon serums for renewed skin. Complementing Ginseng are the hydrating and skin-repairing effects of Snail Secretion Filtrate, which treats acne scars and hyperpigmentation, leaving the skin with a natural glowy finish.

Lastly, additional skin-nourishing ingredients like niacinamide, collagen, and licorice root extract work together to bring increased hydration and improved skin tone.

Price: $17 on the official website.

Revive Eye Serum

Key ingredients: Ginseng and Retinal

What is it?

Formulated with Ginseng root extract and Retinal, it’s a nourishing eye serum designed for skincare enthusiasts hunting for Beauty of Joseon serums to care for the skin around the eyes.

10% Panax Ginseng root extract provides nourishing and anti-aging effects, making way for a hydrated and rejuvenated under-eye area. Meanwhile, 2% Retinal Liposome 2 offers Retinol benefits for the skin but works 11 times faster, therefore boosting collagen, increasing elasticity, and reducing fine lines much faster.

Price: $17 on the official website.

Each of these serum formulations features different ingredients to suit various skin concerns, so skincare enthusiasts can pick according to what their skin needs.

The good news is that anyone desiring to try all Beauty of Joseon serums at once can do so with the skincare label’s Hanbang Serum Discovery Kit, featuring mini versions of the Calming, Revive, Glow, and Glow Deep serums.